Pete Golding's Philosophy: Ole Miss Football's DC Breaks Down Evaluation Method
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding has emerged as one of the top assistant coaches in all of college football after joining Lane Kiffin's staff.
Golding, who inked a new contract extension that will make him the highest paid assistant in the college game, has spearheaded the Rebels' push on the recruiting scene since his arrival.
The Louisiana native broke down what he looks for his prospects when evaluating them in both the NCAA Transfer Portal and at the high school ranks.
“The big part for us is football IQ,” Golding said. “Everybody can watch the tape. The big thing in recruiting right now is there are some people who love football and there are some people who love what football can do for them.
“The paycheck is good and the car is good and the condo is better and I’m going to the country club with the coaches and all those things but at the end of the day when the (stuff) gets hard, they don’t love football and they start running from it.
“That’s our biggest thing in the evaluation process, it’s not the tape. It’s really who they are. Do they love football and do they have a high football IQ and are they going to be a good teammate?”
When it comes to the Transfer Portal, Golding has a philosophy in evaluating Southeastern Conference players first.
“I look at SEC (transfers) first,” Golding said. “They’ve been in that stadium, they’re not going to take a picture when they get there. They’ve been in big moments, they’ve been in bowl games so that’s just the next game when you get there.
“This is the best league in college football so if they’re starting in this league and we can get them, great.”
The genuine approach from Golding is what has stood out to recruits while Ole Miss' defensive coordinator has pushed for them on the trail.
Ole Miss cornerback commit Iverson McCoy believes in Golding's philosophy and how it can get him to the next level.
“What stood out was the coaching and how he harps on the little things because he knows it can make a difference in a big game,” McCoy said.
“We did talk about my love for the game and how I want to break everything down and see why this is happening here and what the reason for it is and just wanting to know what everyone is doing.”
Rebels defensive back commit Nascar McCoy echoed the same sentiment in an interview with Rivals.
“Pete is an amazing guy. During the recruiting process and through it all I feel like, I don’t necessarily look toward my recruiting process before what I have going on present day. I’m more focused on being there for my team and being a team-first guy before I get up there and show those guys the exact same traits.”
Now, as Golding gears up for his third season as the defensive coordinator in Oxford, all eyes are on the Rebels as they look to take that next step and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
