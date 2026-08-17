PFF Has It All Wrong When Grading Trinidad Chambliss Among SEC's Best QBs

PFF's preseason SEC quarterback rankings have Auburn transfer Byrum Brown as their top QB with a 91.5 grade, 3.7 points ahead of Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss at a close second.

While Brown did have a great season, he played in the American Conference as QB at USF and didn't face the toughest competition. That's not a knock on his talent, but Trinidad faced tougher competition and still led the Rebels to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

The PFF system rewards raw production without taking certain factors into account; injuries or role changes can often drop a player's production.

What the Numbers Actually Measure

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) prepares to throw the ball during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The argument has nothing to do with talent, but simply a flaw in the grading system.

Bryum Brown is a very talented quarterback, putting up stats that no other FBS quarterback has matched. 3,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards at USF (University of South Florida), 28 total passing touchdowns, and 14 rushing scores to top it off.

Brown had a great season for the Bulls, but that production came against American Conference defenses. Tulane was the highest-ranked team in the final AP Top 25 Poll, finishing No. 18 after losing to Ole Miss in the first round of The College Football Playoff, 41-10.

Trinidad Chambliss also had a great season as the SEC Newcomer of the Year, throwing for 3,937 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions, and rushing for 527 yards with eight touchdowns.

Trinidad's production came from the SEC, having a reputation for producing the nation's toughest defenses.

Competition level plays a big role in this argument, but Byrum Brown hasn't played a snap for Auburn yet.

Trinidad Chambliss' Case

Trinidad finished 2025 as a decorated quarterback, leading the SEC in passing yards, ranking fourth in America in big-time throws, and top five nationally in QBR, all while playing in the SEC.

Grading Brown No. 1 in a conference ranking for a season he didn't play a single conference snap doesn't make sense when talking about a conference-specific grade. Brown played his 2025 campaign against American Conference defenses, which undercuts the entire premise of making a conference-specific list.

Many polls agree, with Josh Pate's preseason poll and CBS Sports both having Chambliss at or near the top of the SEC. Other analysts seem to notice the College Football Playoff expectations and proven SEC production that the numbers seem to discredit.

PFF's grade measures pure stats, regardless of the context that comes with a sport like Football. Calling the list an SEC ranking makes that difference even more noticeable, considering No. 1 hasn't played for Auburn yet.

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