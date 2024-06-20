Phil Steele High On Ole Miss Offense Entering 2024
It comes as no surprise that Ole Miss' offense could be one of the best nationally in the 2024 season given its newcomers and promising returning production. College Football analyst Phil Steele is going so far as to say that a bountiful year is ahead in Oxford for the Rebels and Lane Kiffin.
At least offensively, it is.
In Steele’s college football preview magazine for the upcoming season, everything is broken down for the Rebels when it comes to projections and predicted stat lines. When talking about Ole Miss and starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, Steele projects the senior to be one of the nation's best passers before the season's conclusion.
Per Steele, Ole Miss is projected to finish with the second-best passing offense among SEC programs, trailing only LSU. Steele has the Tigers averaging 322.5 passing yards per contest. As for the Rebels, they should hover around 308.2 passing yards per game.
Should Dart, who led Ole Miss to an 11-2 record and Peach Bowl victory over Penn State last season, average over 300 yards per contest this fall, conversations of All-SEC and potential Heisman accolades should follow close behind. Ole Miss is expected to compete for a College Football Playoff berth and remain in the hunt for a national title,
Nationally, Dart would rank fifth among passers in yards per attempt. Memphis' Seth Heingan is projected to lead the country in yards per game at 334.3. Oregon's Dillion Gabriel under second-year offensive coordinator Will Stein is projected to finish second at 332.2 yards per contest.
Steele also believes Dart individually is the second-best quarterback in the SEC behind Georgia's Carson Beck. He also thinks the third-year starter is the second-best draft-eligible passer, besting names like Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ohio State's Will Howard and Penn State's Drew Aller.
The Rebels open the season at home against FCS Furman on Aug. 31.