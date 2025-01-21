PHOTO GALLERY Year-In-Review: Ole Miss Football's 2024 Season

The Grove Report

With the college football season over, let's take a look back at the Rebels' 2024 season.

Jan 2, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back to pass against the Duke Blue Devils in the second quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels' season came to a close almost a month ago, but the College Football Playoff has raged on, giving us some disappointing games but also some instant classics in this new 12-team format.

The Rebels finished the year 10-3, marking the third time in four years the program has reached the 10-win mark. With the national championship game now behind us, let's take a look back at Ole Miss' 2024 campaign.

Week 1: Ole Miss 76, Furman 0

Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This was a dominating performance in the opener as Jaxson Dart threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns as the Rebels started the season hot. This was the first of four-straight non-conference games to open the year for Ole Miss, something that may have come back to haunt them when SEC play began.

Week 2: Ole Miss 52, MTSU 3

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) runs the ball as Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders defensive back Marvae Myers (6) attempts to make the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Week 2 brought another dominating game against another cupcake for the Rebels. Henry Parrish Jr. led the way with over 150 yards and four touchdowns, pushing the Rebels to 2-0 on the young season.

Week 3: Ole Miss 40, Wake Forest 6

Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (3) runs against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Davaughn Patterson (13) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This was an interesting matchup dominated by the Rebels' front seven and a defense on a three-game streak of not allowing a touchdown. Juice Wells' one-handed touchdown grab was a highlight as Ole Miss raced out to a 3-0 record and found itself firmly inside the AP Top 10.

Week 4: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball for a first down during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels ran the ball at will for 221 yards against GSU, including a one-yard rush from JJ Pegues for a touchdown. The Ole Miss defense also saw its touchdown streak come to an end but continued their dominant performance against lesser competition.

Week 5: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) scrambles as Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brock Vandagriff's pass to Barion Brown on fourth down inside of Wildcat territory will forever be one of the most heartbreaking plays in history for the Rebels as a Caden Davis hooked field goal sealed their fate. This added the first stain on the Rebels' CFP resume, and in hindsight, it was the most scathing loss that Ole Miss suffered this season as Kentucky finished the year 1-7 in the SEC.

Week 6: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) runs after a catch against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This game was marked by defense, defense and more defense as the Rebels' pass rush dominated the Gamecocks in what would be a huge talking point later in the season when multiple nine-win SEC teams were hunting a CFP bid (that none of them attained). Ole Miss' offense did enough but left some meat on the bone in Columbia.

Week 7: LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 (OT)

Cornerback PJ Woodland 11 breaks up a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels jumped out to a 10-0 lead but could never find the knockout punch they needed to get their first win in Death Valley since 2008. A pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy sealed Ole Miss' fate as it dropped another game early in the season.

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) scrambles as Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery (6) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss found a way to win in a defensive struggle as Jaxson Dart put on his superman cape in a great connection with Micah Davis on a big fourth down conversion. This wasn't a pristine win by any means, but it kept the Rebels' playoff hopes alive for another week.

Week 10: Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes to wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Rebels' offense finally put it all together in a beatdown of the Hogs in Fayetteville, a place that Ole Miss has historically struggled. Jaxson Dart had his best game as an Ole Miss Rebel, passing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Watkins also had a career day as he put up 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Week 11: Ole Miss 28, Georgia 10

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Everything came together for the Rebels as the defense harassed Georgia quarterback Carson Beck all night, forcing key turnovers to get Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin a signature win that continued building the CFP hype for the Rebels. Despite eventually missing the CFP, Ole Miss gaining a win over the Bulldogs will be remembered as an electric night in Oxford as the goal posts tumbled in celebration.

Week 12: Bye

Week 13: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17

Nov 23, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) walks off the field after throwing an interception against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This served as an absolutely heartbreaking ending to the CFP run as the Rebels' offense was stymied multiple times on fourth down. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway had a coming-out party as the Gators found a way to pull the upset at a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Week 14: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14

Mississippi's running back Ulysses Bentley IV (24) runs the ball all the way into the end zone and scores a touch down during the Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A very sloppy Egg Bowl gave Ole Miss its fourth win in the last five years of the series. A huge 70-yard touchdown run by Ulysses Bentley gave the Rebels a leg up as they finished off the regular season 9-3 heading into bowl season, missing the CFP by a couple of spots.

Gator Bowl: Ole Miss 52, Duke 20

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) is hoisted up by offensive lineman Reece McIntyre (56) for his touchdown score during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 season ended with an absolute onslaught by the Rebels offense as they hit the gas early. Jaxson Dart's final performance was one to remember with over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns as Ole Miss finished the year 10-3 in a season with tons of highs and lows.

