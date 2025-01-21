PHOTO GALLERY Year-In-Review: Ole Miss Football's 2024 Season
The Ole Miss Rebels' season came to a close almost a month ago, but the College Football Playoff has raged on, giving us some disappointing games but also some instant classics in this new 12-team format.
The Rebels finished the year 10-3, marking the third time in four years the program has reached the 10-win mark. With the national championship game now behind us, let's take a look back at Ole Miss' 2024 campaign.
Week 1: Ole Miss 76, Furman 0
This was a dominating performance in the opener as Jaxson Dart threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns as the Rebels started the season hot. This was the first of four-straight non-conference games to open the year for Ole Miss, something that may have come back to haunt them when SEC play began.
Week 2: Ole Miss 52, MTSU 3
Week 2 brought another dominating game against another cupcake for the Rebels. Henry Parrish Jr. led the way with over 150 yards and four touchdowns, pushing the Rebels to 2-0 on the young season.
Week 3: Ole Miss 40, Wake Forest 6
This was an interesting matchup dominated by the Rebels' front seven and a defense on a three-game streak of not allowing a touchdown. Juice Wells' one-handed touchdown grab was a highlight as Ole Miss raced out to a 3-0 record and found itself firmly inside the AP Top 10.
Week 4: Ole Miss 52, Georgia Southern 13
The Rebels ran the ball at will for 221 yards against GSU, including a one-yard rush from JJ Pegues for a touchdown. The Ole Miss defense also saw its touchdown streak come to an end but continued their dominant performance against lesser competition.
Week 5: Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17
Brock Vandagriff's pass to Barion Brown on fourth down inside of Wildcat territory will forever be one of the most heartbreaking plays in history for the Rebels as a Caden Davis hooked field goal sealed their fate. This added the first stain on the Rebels' CFP resume, and in hindsight, it was the most scathing loss that Ole Miss suffered this season as Kentucky finished the year 1-7 in the SEC.
Week 6: Ole Miss 27, South Carolina 3
This game was marked by defense, defense and more defense as the Rebels' pass rush dominated the Gamecocks in what would be a huge talking point later in the season when multiple nine-win SEC teams were hunting a CFP bid (that none of them attained). Ole Miss' offense did enough but left some meat on the bone in Columbia.
Week 7: LSU 29, Ole Miss 26 (OT)
The Rebels jumped out to a 10-0 lead but could never find the knockout punch they needed to get their first win in Death Valley since 2008. A pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy sealed Ole Miss' fate as it dropped another game early in the season.
Week 8: Bye
Week 9: Ole Miss 26, Oklahoma 14
Ole Miss found a way to win in a defensive struggle as Jaxson Dart put on his superman cape in a great connection with Micah Davis on a big fourth down conversion. This wasn't a pristine win by any means, but it kept the Rebels' playoff hopes alive for another week.
Week 10: Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31
The Rebels' offense finally put it all together in a beatdown of the Hogs in Fayetteville, a place that Ole Miss has historically struggled. Jaxson Dart had his best game as an Ole Miss Rebel, passing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Watkins also had a career day as he put up 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Week 11: Ole Miss 28, Georgia 10
Everything came together for the Rebels as the defense harassed Georgia quarterback Carson Beck all night, forcing key turnovers to get Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin a signature win that continued building the CFP hype for the Rebels. Despite eventually missing the CFP, Ole Miss gaining a win over the Bulldogs will be remembered as an electric night in Oxford as the goal posts tumbled in celebration.
Week 12: Bye
Week 13: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17
This served as an absolutely heartbreaking ending to the CFP run as the Rebels' offense was stymied multiple times on fourth down. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway had a coming-out party as the Gators found a way to pull the upset at a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Week 14: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
A very sloppy Egg Bowl gave Ole Miss its fourth win in the last five years of the series. A huge 70-yard touchdown run by Ulysses Bentley gave the Rebels a leg up as they finished off the regular season 9-3 heading into bowl season, missing the CFP by a couple of spots.
Gator Bowl: Ole Miss 52, Duke 20
The 2024 season ended with an absolute onslaught by the Rebels offense as they hit the gas early. Jaxson Dart's final performance was one to remember with over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns as Ole Miss finished the year 10-3 in a season with tons of highs and lows.