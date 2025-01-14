Ole Miss Rebels DT Jamarious Brown Named Freshman All-American
The Ole Miss Rebels have always been an offensive minded team under Lane Kiffin, but this season, the Rebs took a new approach heading into the season, focusing heavily on rebranding their defense.
Behind this new culture were loads of players, including a few key transfers, but defensive tackle Jamarious Brown, a redshirt freshman, is showing the Ole Miss faithful that the homegrown guys can do it too on his way to earning a spot on the Freshman All-America Team on Tuesday.
Brown redshirted in the 2023 season after seeing action in only three games, but he showed his potential as he racked up 10 tackles on the year, with his season high coming in his only SEC appearance in a win over Vanderbilt.
This past season, Brown saw himself in a bigger role as a rotational nose tackle where he saw his tackles double to finish with 20 as well as 0.5 sacks, two passes batted and even added an interception to his resume against LSU.
Brown still has three seasons of eligibility for his collegiate career, and in this time, he could find himself playing as a starter as soon as next year as the Rebels are losing All-American Walter Nolen. With his numbers on an upswing last season, Kiffin and defensive coordinator Pete Golding could look to use him in more big time moments.
Brown and the Rebels look to go into the 2025 season and continue to build on the newfound culture of stonewall defense and try to replicate their No. 2 rush defense in the country behind some new and young faces.