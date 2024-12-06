Portal King? Three Positions of Need For Ole Miss Football in the Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels have brought in a nice-looking class during the Early Signing Period, headlined by Caleb Cunningham, the five-star wideout from Mississippi, marking the third time in as many years that Ole Miss has signed the top player in the state.
Cunningham and a handful of other signees could make any early impact, but with the transfer portal opening up on Monday, let's take a look at how "Portal King" Lane Kiffin might attack free agency.
1. OL/DL
This is a given every single year: you need to reload in the trenches on both sides of the football. The Rebels are losing tons of talent to the NFL Draft and will need to be in the market for some versatile big men.
The offensive interior will need some depth as well as the interior on the defensive line. I think Ole Miss feel good about their young core, but I would be surprised if it wasn't in the market for a veteran presence.
The Rebels also have a good track record with one-year rental guys who blossomed in their draft year while in Oxford.
2. WR
With Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells out the door, it's time for the young guys to step up at wide receiver. Cayden Lee had a monster season in his sophomore year, but it could be time for Ayden Williams and Noreel White to step up. With this being said, the Rebels are at their best when they can run the football and have a big physical playmaker on the outside who can flip the game on its ear.
I think the Rebels could be in the market for a game changer to pair with some of their young receivers.
3. CB
Trey Amos was one of the best corners in the country last year and has skyrocketed up draft boards after a fantastic senior season. For the Rebels to continue to be contenders, they need to continue to bring in top-end talent into the secondary.
The SEC has the best receivers in the country, and with another shutdown corner, the Rebels can compete in a loaded SEC