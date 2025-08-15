Position Change: Ole Miss Football Moves Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer to New Role
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels reeled in Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom this offseason after the talented pass catcher made the move to Oxford.
The versatile offensive weapon has been utilized as both a tight end and wide receiver with his impressive catch radius as a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder.
Now, according to the Ole Miss roster, Odom has officially made the move to tight end ahead of the 2025 season.
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. broke down what he's seen from Odom and what he can provide the program this season.
Weis Weighs In: Odom Moves Positions
“I think he’s done a great job with it. That’s been a really good move for him. I think it really highlights the things that he does really well of being a bigger body slot, being able to be in the core to do certain things in the run game, being able to flex out as the single receiver," Weis said.
"It allows us to be a lot more multiple with him compared to him just sticking as an outside receiver, kind of like he played in the spring where, hey, he’s just standing out there. There’s some things that he certainly does well at that, but maybe some other things that don’t use his strengths to the best of his ability.
"I think putting him at tight end, you’re able to get really creative, do a whole bunch of things, and it allows us to utilize more personnel groupings, too. In some groups he may be a slot, in some groups he may be a true tight end, in some groups he may be an outside receiver. That’s been a very interesting move for us, and I’m excited to see where that goes.”
Odom played sparingly last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but moving forward to his time in the Magnolia State, all eyes are on what he can accomplish in Kiffin's offense.
Ole Miss opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with the Rebels set to host the Georgia State Panthers atV Vaugh Hemingway Stadium.
