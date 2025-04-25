Potential Day 2 Ole Miss Football NFL Draft Selections: Who's Up Next?
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels were well-represented on Thursday night in Green Bay (Wisc.) with a pair of first round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With two Rebels being taken in the first round, all attention now shifts towards former Ole Miss stars that have an opportunity to be selected on Day 2.
Which fotmer Rebels are up next?
The Day 2 Draft Hopefuls:
Tre Harris: Wide Receiver
Tre Harris was the Rebels' top target in the passing attack last season, hauling in 60 catches for 1,030 yards and 7 touchdowns.
The senior from Lafayette (La.) began his career at Louisiana Tech, before transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason of 2023.
Harris has seen dramatic increases in his production each season of his college career, with this past season being his best so far.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Harris is a do-it-all kind of receiver, being a sharp route-runner, while also possessing some of the best hands out of any other wideout in the draft.
Harris can go up for jump balls, haul in passes in traffic, or leave defenders in the dust and break open down field.
ESPN Senior Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Harris at No. 15 in his best available players, with a litany of teams in need of a wide receiver, it's more than likely Harris will hear his name called in the early-to-mid second round.
Trey Amos: Cornerback
The Rebels' top corner from this past season, Trey Amos was initially projected as a 3rd round selection, but a strong combine performance has vaulted him to a potential second round selection.
Amos began his career at UL-Lafayette, before transferring to Alabama in the offseason of 2023, and transferred to Oxford before the start of this past season.
Amos has seen an increase in production each season he's played, and is coming off his best season yet, recording 50 tackles, 13 passes defended, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble.
Coming in at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Amos is a Swiss-Army knife in the secondary.
He can play off-ball, press, man-to-man or sit back in zone coverage, making him one of the most versatile corners in this years draft.
Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Amos at No. 10 in his best available players list, and will more than likely hear his name called within the first half of the second round.
Princely Umanmielien- Defensive End
Princely Umanmielien wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks this past season, helping the Rebels defense rack up the most sacks out of any other defense in the country.
Umanmielien began his carrer at Florida, and spent three seasons in Gainesville where he distinguished himself as a top edge rusher in the nation.
He made the jump to Oxford this past offseason, and had one of his best statistical years, racking up 37 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His 10.5 sacks were tied with Suntarine Perkins for the most on the team this past season.
Umanmielien possesses a lethal combination of speed and power, being able to either out-maneuver opposing offensive lineman or bully his was past them.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Umanmielien at No. 57 in his best remaining players, and will likely hear his name called in the 3rd round.
