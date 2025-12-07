Predicting the College Football Playoff as Ole Miss, Notre Dame Look to Cement Spot

The Ole Miss Rebels await their fate in the College Football Playoff with Pete Golding and Co. set to find out their spot in the 12-team bracket on Sunday morning.

After a chaotic week in Oxford where Lane Kiffin made the move to depart the Rebels for the LSU Tigers, the program continued preparation for its chase at a National Championship.

Once Kiffin made the move to depart Oxford, it was decided by Ole Miss officials that he would not be able to coach in the postseason.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, as "Selection Sunday" arrives, the Rebels' seed will be revealed. Could the committee drop the Ole Miss program's seed because Kiffin is no longer on the sidelines?

A look into the seeding and 12-team bracket.

Projected College Football Playoff Seeding

Indiana Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Alabama Tulane James Madison

First team out: Miami

Second team out: Texas

First-round byes

No. 1 Indiana (Big Ten champion, automatic bid)

No. 2 Ohio State (at-large)

No. 3 Georgia (SEC champion, automatic bid)

No. 4 Texas Tech (Big 12 champion, automatic bid)

First-round matchups

No. 12 James Madison (Sun Belt champion, automatic bid) at No. 5 Oregon (at-large)

No. 11 Tulane (American champion, automatic bid) at No. 6 Mississippi (at-large)

No. 10 Alabama (at-large) at No. 7 Texas A&M (at-large)

No. 9 Notre Dame (at-large) at No. 8 Oklahoma (at-large)

