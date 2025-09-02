Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss Football's 2025 Schedule Heading Into Week 2
Lane Kifin and the No. 21 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at Kroger Field in a matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.
After taking down Georgia State this past weekend in Oxford, Ole Miss will enter conference play 1-0 with all eyes on the contest in Lexington.
The Rebels will square off against Kentucky quarterback Zach Calzada and Co. with Kiffin having familiarity against the Wildcats' signal-caller in recent years.
“I don’t know, I think people change within systems for the good, for the bad, especially at that position. I don’t take a whole lot from years ago how somebody played. I think you see all the time people go into different systems and play differently," Kiffin said this week.
"He’s very talented, seems to be really smart and savvy, and so he’s won big games. We’re going to have to play really well. We’re going to have to rush the passer and stop the run. Try to go on the road and get a win.”
Ole Miss enters Saturday against Kentucky as significant favorites despite traveling on the road to open SEC play, but where do the Rebels sit moving forward this season?
We turned to the ESPN Matchup Predictor to see how Ole Miss fares in 2025.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Early Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +10 (-110)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +250
- Ole Miss Rebels: -310
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
at Kentucky (September 6) – Ole Miss 83.6 percent
Arkansas (September 13) – Ole Miss 84.4 percent
Tulane (September 20) – Ole Miss 87.2 percent
LSU (September 27) – Ole Miss 70.2 percent
Washington St. (October 11) – Ole Miss 98.2 percent
at Georgia (October 18) – Georgia 63.6 percent
at Oklahoma (October 25) – Ole Miss 72.3 percent
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – Ole Miss 70.4 percent
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – Ole Miss 99 percent
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 72.8 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 85.4 percent
Ole Miss is favored in every matchup besides the program's trip to Athens (Ga.) for a clash against the Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.