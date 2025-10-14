Predicting the Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Schedule With Georgia Up Next
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will square off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 with the stage set for a Top-10 SEC showdown at Sanford Stadium.
After escaping an upset scare this past weekend in a 24-21 win over Washington State, the Rebels remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season after a strong start.
Now, the SEC "gauntlet" begins for Lane Kiffin and Co. with a pair of road games against the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on the docket to close out October.
The first challenge will be in Week 8 against Georgia with the Rebels hitting the road to the Peach State to take on a Kirby Smart led Bulldogs squad.
"He's done it a lot longer. It’s probably 11 [seasons] now. Done a great job. I remember when he went there. I was at Alabama when he took the job and had the first year not playing as well as they’d like and he kind of redid their offense and then has never kind of looked back since," Kiffin said. "Really became the new Alabama and kind of built it the exact same way.
"[Media] talks about people leaving coach Saban and what do they take? I think Kirby basically is coach Saban, you know, in almost every area — how he is, how he coaches everything, how he models his team.
"It’s worked. Basically have repeated the program and the success really against everybody but Alabama."
Now, with Smart and the Bulldogs headlining a challenging stretch to close out the season, ESPN's Football Power Index has predicted the remaining games on the docket.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
at Georgia (October 18) – 30.3 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 50.5 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 75.9 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 73.9 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 75.3 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in each of the program's final six games of the season aside from a road contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Sanford Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-10 matchup in Athens.
