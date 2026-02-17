Ole Miss Football Targeting Coveted In-State Prospect Amid Georgia, Colorado Pursuit

Jackson (Miss.) Calloway High four-star offensive lineman Li'Marcus Jones has locked in an official visit to Oxford as Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels keep a foot on the gas for the in-state star.

Jones checks in as a Top-25 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment after reopening his process last summer.

The highly-touted prospect revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels on March 29 of last year, but backed off of his pledge less than a handful of months later as he reevaluated options amid a strong junior campaign.

"After careful consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I have great respect for the Ole Miss coaching staff, the program, and the opportunities they presented to me, but l feel it’s in my best interest to REOPEN my recruitment 100%," Jones wrote via X.

In an interview with 247Sports, Johnson revealed his reasoning behind the decision.

"I decommitted because I felt like I committed too early," Jones told 247Sports. "I wanted to get to know the coaches better. I wanted to see how Ole Miss is as a family and culturally."

Now, the 6-foot-5, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, while handling business on the prep scene.

Despite the Ole Miss Rebels losing the initial commitment, it hasn't stopped Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford from turning up the heat with offensive line coach John Garrison prioritizing Jones.

Fast forward to this month and Jones has now locked in a multi-day stay with Ole Miss for an official visit where he will check-in with the Rebels during the weekend of June 12-14.

Now, as one of the top in-state offensive linemen continues navigating a critical offseason in his recruitment, Ole Miss remains a school to watch with an official visit now locked in for June.

