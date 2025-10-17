Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 SEC Battle
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will enter Week 8 riding a six-game winning streak with an opportunity to make a statement on Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs.
In a matchup that has America's attention, ESPN's College GameDay will be in Athens with all eyes set to be on a battle between two of the best in the business - Lane Kiffin and Kirby Smart.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Between the lines, the Top-10 matchup at Sanford Stadium has the chance to be one of the more thrilling matchups of the year, but which way are we leaning?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+100)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +210
- Georgia: -255
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Dawgs Handle Business
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup with a 45 percent chance of earning a win. Georgia is the favorite with a 55 percent chance of victory.
The computer model predicts a neck-and-neck battle with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately coming out on top with a 27-26 victory over the Rebels.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
The Ole Miss On SI Prediction: Rebels Battle Until the Buzzer
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's Top-10 showdown as one of the hottest teams in America while sitting at the top of the Southeastern Conference with three wins under their belts.
As quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks to carry his momentum after a strong start - while cruisng into the Heisman Trophy conversation - he will face arguably his toughest test yet on Saturday.
Sanford Stadium is no joke, and with ESPN College GameDay amplifying the atmosphere with more buzz, Athens is set to be rocking come game time in the Peach State.
This game on the schedule is as daunting as it comes while hitting the road, but under Kiffin this season, the offense has shined - specifically against one of the top defense's in America in LSU.
Kiffin has an opportunity to earn a statement win on the road, but under a Kirby Smart program at home, the Bulldogs present a significant challenge. It's set to be a thriller, but down the stretch, Georgia's firepower on both sides of the ball - paired with home-field advantage - could cause problems.
The Score Prediction: Georgia 27, Ole Miss 24
