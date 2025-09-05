Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2 Matchup
No. 20 Ole Miss will open SEC play on Saturday night at Kroger Field in a matchup against Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats.
After a lopsided 63-7 Week 1 victory over the Georgia State Panthers, Lane Kiffin and Co. will now prepare for a Southeastern Conference foe in a road showdown.
Ole Miss will look to avenge last season's loss to Kentucky after falling to the Wildcats at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in 2024.
"We spent a lot of time this off-season on Kentucky. That was a really hard loss to deal with, especially with the offensive struggles in the game," Kiffin said on the SEC Teleconfernce. "We’ve paid a lot of attention to that film.
"It’s so many new players, especially on the front, that have come in and are still playing great Kentucky defense," Kiffin added. "Really, just, what [Stoops] always does — finds a way to get new players over there and basically play better than the last place they were at."
Now, all eyes are on redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons and Co. as the Rebels look to get off to a 2-0 start in 2025.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Kroger Field - Lexington (Ky.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats: 1-0
The Current Betting Lines:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Kentucky Wildcats: +9.5 (-112)
- Ole Miss Rebels: -9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kentucky Wildcats: +275
- Ole Miss Rebels: -345
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Keep Tabs on Kentucky's Zach Calzada
"I’ve told our guys you can’t base anybody, especially Kentucky, off a game before or whatever it was, ‘cause they’ve had games before like that and come out and beat us last year — just, what, a couple weeks after that South Carolina game up there?
"Also, it’s a quarterback [Zach Calzada] who’s thrown like 9,000 yards, whatever it is, 10th year playing. So, guy who’s won a lot of games, played a lot, thrown really well. College football’s turning like they’ve got Joe Flacco now or something.
"You can’t bet on because they struggled last week in the passing game that’s going to show up this week."
The Prediction: Ole Miss Cruises to a Week 2 Win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter Saturday night at Kroger Field with an opportunity to avenge last season's loss to Kentucky at home.
In Week 1, though it was against an inferior opponent, No. 20 Ole Miss got a taste of the arm talent that redshirt-sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons attains.
Simmons' first career start saw the youngster log over 300 passing yards and multiple touchdowns through the air to lead the Rebels to a Week 1 victory, but the balanced offensive attack is what set the tone.
Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy was lethal on the ground while passing the century-mark in rushing yards with three touchdowns as he continues carving out a role as the program's lead back.
It's clear that the balanced attack with Simmons in the air connecting with Harrison Wallace III and other pass-catchers paired with the run-game has the program in an efficient position heading into Week 2.
Look for Ole Miss to set the tone early on offense and ride a new-look defense down the stretch to come away with a 1-0 start to Southeastern Conference play and cover the 9.5-point spread.
Final Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Kentucky 20
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.