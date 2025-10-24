Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 Matchup
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will march into Norman in Week 9 with an opportunity to get back in the win column against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.
In a matchup that has generated significant buzz, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to put their focus on the Top-25 SEC matchup with the Sooners presenting a unique challenge with the program's top-five defense in America.
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
Now, with kickoff less than 24 hours away, what are the final predictions ahead of Saturday morning in Norman? Ole Miss On SI has locked in the picks.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -200
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Struggle in Norman
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Oklahoma Sooners have the edge with a 55.2 percent chance to walk out of the Week 9 SEC clash with a win.
The analytics are favoring the Sooners with the Ole Miss Rebels holding a 44.8 percent chance to walk out of Norman with a victory, according to the ESPN FPI.
The Ole Miss On SI Pick: Rebels Bounce Back in Week 9
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter Week 9 with the program remaining in headlines across a busy week of college football. Now, it's about tuning out the "Kiffin to Florida" rumors, College Football Playoff race and more ahead of a Top-15 clash against No. 13 Oklahoma.
Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense enters Saturday's showdown where the program will take on a top-five defense in America. It's no secret the Rebels can put points on the board, but remaining consistent across all four quarters will be the focus.
Chambliss and Co. marched into Athens last Saturday and scored touchdowns on five straight possessions through the first three quarters after entering the fourth frame with a 35-26 lead over Georgia.
Fast forward to the final quarter and the Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss 17-0 to take home a win over Kiffin and Co.
Now, with adjustments being made and the reset button being pushed, Ole Miss' offense will look to make a statement offensively with an 11 a.m. kickoff locked in.
Score Prediction: Ole Miss 31, Oklahoma 27
