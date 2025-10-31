The Grove Report

Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will square off against an SEC foe on Saturday, looking to move to 8-1 on the season.

Zack Nagy

In this story:

No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 10 SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the momentum alive in Oxford with College Football Playoff implications on the line down the stretch in 2025.

"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.

"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule. 

"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."

Now, with kickoff inching closer, the predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels set to enter the clash as significant favorites. What's the buzz?

The Game Information: Week 10 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
  • South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: -550
  • South Carolina: +410

Total

  • Over 55.5 (-110)
  • Under 55.5 (-110)

Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

ESPN FPI's Take: Rebels Dominate the Gamecocks

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC win under their belts.

The FPI gives the South Carolina Gamecocks just a 19.0 percent chance to earn a win with the analytics favoring Kiffin and Co. at home.

The SP+ Prediction: Rebels Roll at Home

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels have an 85 percent chance to walk out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an SEC victory under their belts.

On the other side, the Gamecocks have a 15 percent chance to win with the SP+ computer model predicting a 34-17 final score in Oxford - in favor of Ole Miss.

The Ole Miss On SI Pick: Rebels Get It Done

Lane Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday night with expectations rising in Oxford as the College Football Playoff picture becomes clearer each week.

Trinidad Chambliss is in a groove, the defense is coming together and the program is playing the complementary football it's been searching for since the start of the season.

Yes, South Carolina will present unique challenges - from LaNorris Sellers' escapability on offense to Dylan Stewart's force in the trenches - the Gamecocks will give the Rebels issues in multiple areas.

But the talent-level between the programs speaks volumes with Ole Miss clicking on all cylinders.

Factor in a sold out crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the Rebels will have the right recipe to come away with a win and move to 8-1 on the season.

Score Prediction: Ole Miss 34, South Carolina 17

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

