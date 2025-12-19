Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane in College Football Playoff Clash

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in less than 24 hours with the program set to make history in Oxford.

No. 6 Ole Miss will host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the College Football Playoff with both programs making their debuts in the 12-team bracket.

In the first matchup between the pair of border state teams, Ole Miss earned a 45-10 win in Oxford, but Golding expects this one to be much more challenging with the stakes higher.

"They're coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers," Golding said of Tulane.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice."

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

Now, the predictions are rolling in with Ole Miss Rebels On SI locking in the pick with less than 24 hours until kickoff at The Vaught.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -900

Tulane Green Wave: +610

Total

Over 57.5 (-110)

Under 57.5 (-110)

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 57.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The SP+ Prediction:

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer mode, the Ole Miss Rebels enter as 17.9-point favorites with a 87 percent chance to walk away with a win.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will have a 13 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 39-21 in the first-round of the College Football Playoff with the Rebels having the edge.

The Ole Miss On SI Prediction:

Pete Golding and Co. enter this one with an opportunity to make history at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in front of a sold out crowd in Oxford.

Round 1 of the Ole Miss versus Tulane heavyweight fight went in favor of the Rebels in a 45-10 win in Week 4, but Jon Sumrall and Co. have recalibrated since then with a strong finish to the 2025 regular season - including a conference championship win.

In this one, the Ole Miss offense will once again be too much for the Green Wave, but we don't expect another 35-point thrashing.

This one will be closer than Round 1, but expect the Rebels to play for Golding in his first game as the head coach, feed off the energy in the Magnolia State, and ride the offense into the Sugar Bowl next weekend.

The Score Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Tulane 17

