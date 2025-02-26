Princely Umanmielen Gives Advice to Younger Brother, New Ole Miss DE Princewill
The name "Umanmielen" is becoming a familiar one to fans of the Ole Miss Rebels as edge rusher Princely Umanmielen spent one year in Oxford before jumping into the hunt for an NFL roster spot. His younger brother Princewill is now joining the Rebels out of the transfer portal this offseason at the same position on defense.
Princely is one of many Ole Miss participants at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and he recently spoke in an interview with the media where he discussed some advice he gives to his younger brother on establishing a professional mindset.
In Princely's mind, he always thought he would be a "three-and-out" player in college football, hitting the draft after his junior year, but that's not the route he ended up walking. Instead, he spent five years in the college game. You can view a video of his interview below from Travis May.
"I try to tell my little brother you've got to grow up fast," Umanmielen said this week at the combine. "In my head, nobody could tell me I wasn't going to go three-and-out when I first got to college. Then you look up, and you're a junior. It goes by really, really fast.
"I tell my little brother that you've got to grow up really fast and become a pro fast. You can't be childish anymore. You have to really lock in and do all the things outside the facility and in the facility on your own to be a pro."
The importance of the younger Umanmielen's addition to the Rebels roster this season cannot be overstated. Ole Miss is losing two of its key defensive ends to the NFL Draft in Princely and Jared Ivey, and adding another member of the Umanmielen family to the fold should help the Rebels remain stout on defense next season.
It also helps that the older Umanmielen has already been through life in Oxford with this coaching staff, and he is now a draft prospect that is garnering attention from NFL franchises. Any advice that Princely can give Princewill in this situation should prove beneficial as the younger brother looks to pave his own path to the NFL, one that goes through Ole Miss.
Princewill and the Rebels will open their 2025 season at home against Georgia State on Aug. 30.