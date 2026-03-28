Prominent Ole Miss Football Figure Passes Away After Legendary Career With Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – A legend and pioneer who dedicated over 30 years to Ole Miss Athletics, former athletics director, coach, and student-athlete John Warner Alford Jr. passed away on Friday.

A student-athlete, coach, and administrator, Alford has been recognized for his success and dedication to Ole Miss athletics. He has been inducted into the M-Club Alumni Hall of Fame in 1999, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, the University of Mississippi Alumni Hall of Fame in 2009, and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Hall of Fame in 2018. In 2018, he received the University of Mississippi Alumni Service Award. The School of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi inducted Alford into its inaugural Hall of Fame in 2024, when he was also honored with the Service Award for his numerous contributions to the school.

A guard for legendary head coach John Vaught, Alford and quarterback Jake Gibbs were permanent co-captains of the 1960 squad, defeated Rice in the Sugar Bowl, and were named National Champions by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). The Rebels also won the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship that year with a 5-0-1 league record.

Graduating with a BBA degree in June of 1961, Alford was a young business executive in McComb for four years before he decided in 1965 he wanted to return to football. After earning his master's degree in economics, he joined the collegiate coaching ranks at Davidson (NC) College, where he served 14 months as defensive coordinator before spending the next three years as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech. Alford returned to Ole Miss after six years, when he was named the Rebels' defensive line coach in 1971 and served in that position for three seasons.

In 1974, Alford was named Assistant Director of Athletics and Director of Rebel Recruiting. In 1977, he relinquished his recruiting duties in order to devote full attention to administrative duties before being named Director of Athletics in 1978.

During his 16 years as director, Alford helped produce one of the nation's finest athletics programs, including progress on the fields of competition, in the classroom, and in facilities.

With the culmination of the Drive for Athletics, a $10 million effort, Vaught‑Hemingway Stadium received a major facelift, a new press box, and 29 sky boxes. Included in the stadium project was the addition of a lighting system installed in the summer of 1990, bringing night football to the campus. Additionally, 7,000 end zone seats were installed and natural grass replaced the artificial turf.

Alford oversaw the construction of Swayze Field, a new tennis center, renovations to the golf course and the track facility. Also constructed during his tenure was the capstone of the Drive for Athletics, a $3.5 million Athletics Training Center addition to the "Doc" Knight Field House.

Alford's efforts didn't stop with physical improvements. When he took over as athletics director in 1978, Ole Miss sponsored eight sports, increasing that number to 15 when he left the position in 1994 including eight sports for men and seven sports for women. Alford also served on the committee to formulate plans to bring women's athletics into the Southeastern Conference.

A strong leader in the field of athletics, Alford served on the NCAA Council, as president-elect of the Division I-A Athletics Directors Association, as 1st vice-president of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), as chair of the CFA Athletic Directors Committee and was a member of the CFA Board of Directors. He was also a member of the NCAA Professional Sports Liaison Committee, a member of the NCAA Honors Committee and a member of the NCAA Certification Committee. Alford served on the Southeastern Conference Executive Committee, was on the SEC Basketball Tournament Site Selection Committee and on the CFA Television Committee.

After retiring as Director of Athletics in 1994, Alford returned to Ole Miss and held positions as executive assistant for development for the University of Mississippi Foundation, coordinator of external programs for the Trent Lott Leadership Institute and worked with the Ole Miss First scholarship program. He served as executive director of the Ole Miss Alumni Association from 2004 to 2008, overseeing significant growth in the club program and the addition of the tower to The Inn at Ole Miss.

In 2013, to honor the Alford's longtime service and lasting contributions, the University of Mississippi Foundation created the Warner and Kay Alford Ole Miss Opportunity Endowment with a $50,000 gift and invited alumni and friends to help build the fund. Annual income from the endowment provides Ole Miss Opportunity scholarships to academically deserving students from lower income families in Mississippi.

Alford married the former Kay Swayze of Oxford, Mississippi on February 11, 1961. After almost 64 years of marriage, Kay passed away on February 3, 2025. They have three children – Swayze Alford (Melinda), John Alford III (Michelle), and Phyllis Alford Daniels (Darrell), and seven grandchildren – Lilly, Grace (Christian), Grant, Clayton, John Swayze, John Warner, and Jude.

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