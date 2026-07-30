Ranking Ole Miss' Five Biggest X-Factors Entering the 2026 Season

In 2026, expectations are at an all-time high for Ole Miss after a successful postseason run in 2025.

Pete Golding and the Rebels were ranked No. 3 in the preseason SEC rankings, never happening in program history. If they want to live up to the expectations, Ole Miss can't bank on their stars being good, but stepping up as true x-factors.

Established stars facing new pressure, two proven contributors looking to take the next step, and a newcomer who has to produce immediately. These five names will determine how far this team actually goes based on their performance.

5. Keaton Thomas, LB

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker room has lost multiple contributors; Keaton Thomas will be a necessity from week one.

Thomas is a very athletic and physical linebacker, with extremely quick sideline-to-sideline speed, above-average coverage skills for a linebacker, and an extremely high football IQ. Since 2024, Thomas has had back-to-back seasons with 99 tackles and has earned All-Big 12 honors (first team in 2024, second team in 2025).

Keaton Thomas' proven talent and production will give him a clear path to be the team's No. 1 linebacker. However, Thomas is still unproven at the SEC level and can't be ranked much higher than this.

He has the potential to make a lot of noise, but with a little over a month away from the season, there's not a whole lot to go off of.

4. Will Echoles, DT

Will Echoles is a three-year veteran who will anchor this defensive line after breaking out in 2025.

Echoles is a strong and versatile lineman, holstering elite power to break through double teams, high motor with quick closing speed to chase down ball carriers, and using his 6'3" frame effectively by tracking the passer's eyes and batting down passes at the line of scrimmage. He finished his 2025 campaign by leading the entire Power 4 in pressures.

Echoles proved in 2025 that he is a very good disruptor, but to step up as a true x-factor, he must become a genuine game-plan-altering interior force.

If Will Echoles continues to build on his 2025 season, no reason to say he can't do it again in 2026.

3. Suntarine Perkins, LB/EDGE

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suntarine Perkins is the most discussed defender on the roster, and for good reason.

Perkins is the most versatile defender in the SEC; his explosive downhill speed gives him an edge as a pass-rusher while his quick sideline-to-sideline speed allows him to play in a more traditional linebacker role. Already showing flashes of potentially being one of the biggest game-wreckers in the SEC, Perkins was named to the preseason second-team All-SEC.

Perkins has shown flashes of being one of the best defenders in the SEC, but without proper proven production, it's hard to make that case. He has one of the highest upsides in the entire country, but Perkins must prove he can reach that ceiling.

While it hasn't happened yet, Perkins could be the x-factor for Ole Miss if it clicks.

2. Kewan Lacy, RB

Doak Walker Award finalist Kewan Lacy will act as the Rebels' offensive engine, facing the biggest spotlight of his career.

Lacy is a powerhouse running back, leading the nation with 306 carries without missing a game, with exceptional balance that helps him keep moving after absorbing contact, and is easily able to pull himself away from defenders with his home-run track speed. To top off his breakout 2025 season, Lacy secured himself first-team All-American honors and was named one of the cover athletes for EA SPORTS College Football 27.

Lacy will be tested this season like never before. Will he still be able to dominate defenses now that defenses are building game plans around him?

After a dominant season, Lacy will hope to continue building with a bigger target on his back.

1. Trinidad Chambliss, QB

A year ago, Trinidad Chambliss was a backup nobody outside Oxford had heard of. Now he's the centerpiece of a preseason top-three SEC team.

Chambliss is a dynamic quarterback, able to throw the deep ball at an elite level, extend the play with his legs when needed, and stay calm under pressure. He was the SEC's passing yards leader, with 22 touchdowns through the air, and led the Rebels to their first CFP appearance.

Not a single player's performance determines the team's ceiling more than Chambliss', and he's the perfect player to carry that responsibility.

Chambliss is ranked first because of his proven talent; the only question remaining is health and continuity to wrap up a great collegiate career.

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