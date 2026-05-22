Ranking The Top 5 Ole Miss Football Bowl Appearances Since 2000

Since the year 2000, Ole Miss football has made a bowl game 16 times in January. In these 16 matchups, the Rebels have won 12 of those games, with one being vacated (BBVA Bowl versus Pittsburgh).

With all this success, we are going to rank the best wins over these 11 bowl wins since Eli Manning in 2000.

5. 2004 Cotton Bowl - Ole Miss 31 Oklahoma State 28

Eli Manning looks on prior to the game between the Mississippi Rebels and the LSU Tigers | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

In the final season of the Eli Manning era, Ole Miss a couple of disappointing non-conference losses derailed what could have otherwise been a special season for the Rebs, as well as ultimately undoing Manning's Heisman hopes.

As a result, the Rebels were sent to the Cotton Bowl, where they faced off against Oklahoma State in an impressive display of what the team was truly capable of.

The Rebels jumped out to a 17-10 first-half lead behind two Eli Manning touchdown passes to Tremaine Turner and Mike Espy, as well as a Jonathan Nicholas field goal. Ole Miss then added two more touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters on rushes from Turner and Manning, respectively.

Those scores put Ole Miss up 31-14 to start the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State did attempt to mount a comeback, scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to cut the lead down to three points, but the Rebels were able to hold on from there, earning the 31-28 win.

Manning finished the game completing 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. It was Turner who ended the game as the real star for the Rebels, though, rushing 20 times for 133 yards and one score, and catching a second touchdown.

4. 2023 Peach Bowl - Ole Miss 38 Penn State 25

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) holds the Peach Bowl trophy as wide receiver Tre Harris (9) catches the top after a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In 2023, Lane Kiffin and Jaxon Dart topped off the first 11-win season in Ole Miss history. Winning 10 regular-season games, the Rebels traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

These two would face off in the Peach Bowl, and the Rebels dominated, racking up 540 yards of total offense and holding Penn State to under 17 points until the late fourth quarter. The defense totaled an interception and a sack. Caden Prieskorn had 136 yards receiving, while Tre Harris added 134 yards. Quinshon Judkins added 106 yards on the ground.

Ole Miss hadn't won a bowl game since the shortened 2020 season after back-to-back losses in 2021 and 2022. Getting this win was a huge milestone for the Rebels and again the first 11-win season in program history.

3. 2008 Cotton Bowl - Ole Miss 47 Texas Tech 34

Jan 02, 2009; Dallas, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jevan Snead (4) hands off to Dexter McCluster (22) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2009 Cotton Bowl Classic at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In 2008, the Rebels made a bowl game for the first time since 2003. Ole Miss traveled to Dallas, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It was a back-and-forth affair for most of the game, but Ole Miss pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Leading 38-21 heading into the fourth quarter, Ole Miss scored nine more and had a great fourth-quarter stand to keep the Red Raiders at 34. The Rebels and Jevan Snead ran the clock out for the last two minutes, securing the Rebels' first bowl win since 2003.

2. 2015 Sugar Bowl - Ole Miss 48 Oklahoma State 20

Jan 1, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly (10) celebrates winning the 2016 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mississippi defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 48-20. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

Hugh Freeze and Chad Kelly had themselves one of the craziest seasons in Ole Miss history. Defeating Nick Saban and Alabama for the second year in a row and taking down arch rivals Mississippi State, who at the time was ranked the No. 21 in the nation, securing back-to-back Egg Bowl wins too.

Chad Kelly and the Rebel offense totaled 554 yards of offense, with Kelly tossing 302 of those yards alongside four touchdowns. A trick play with Laquon Treadwell tossed a 45-yard pass to Jordan Wilkins off a lateral. Linemen Larmey Tunsil joined the fun with a rushing touchdown, too.

The defense was solid all night, holding the Cowboys to just 20 points and barely 300 yards of total offense. The Rebels made the Cowboys bench Mason Rudolph mid-game after his QBR was just 61.3

1. 2025 Sugar Bowl - Ole Miss 39 Georgia 34

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) prepares to kick the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Saving the best for last, regarded as one of the best CFP games ever, Ole Miss and Georgia this past winter was absolute cinema. The Rebels and Bulldogs battled all night long with stellar performances from both ends. Both quarterbacks, Chambliss and Stockton, had fantastic games keeping there offesnes in it.

Chambliss was playing out of his mind, especially when the Rebels were down. Leading a mini comeback, the Rebels scored 20 fourth-quarter points after just 19 points in the first three quarters. Chambliss totaled 362 yards of passing while Kewan Lacy added 98 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

The defense, despite giving up 34 points, was sneakily good. They totaled two sacks and nine TFL's. Kam Franklin, Will Echoles and Princewell Umanimelen were all over Gunnar Stockton throughout the night.

All Ole Miss fans know the iconic Lucas Carneiro game-winner, which sent the Rebels to Miami for the semi-final round of the new CFP layout.

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