Ranking the Top 5 Ole Miss Rebels Quarterbacks Since 2000

The Ole Miss Rebels have a rich history of elite quarterback play, dating all the way back to the days of Jake Gibbs in the 1950s.

Players such as Archie Manning, Kent Austin Romaro Miller, helped extend that legacy over the years.

However, that history only became richer at the turn of the century, with Ole Miss having a string of elite players at the position throughout the last 25 years, and turning the Rebels into one of the premier destinations for quarterbacks in the entire country.

But who were the best? There are a number of candidates to consider, including a few honorable mentions.

Honorable Mention: Jevan Snead and Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jevan Snead talks with head coach Houston Nutt during the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

If we were making a top 10 list, Jevan Snead and Trinidad Chambliss would both be on it for their own reasons. But since this is a top five list, they land in the honorable mentions.

Snead never truly got his flowers for what he did for the Ole Miss program. He led a very successful two-year run at Ole Miss that culminated in over 5,000 yards passing and two Cotton Bowl wins. In 2008, the Rebels lost four games by single digits - two of which were to ranked teams. They also beat eventual national champion Florida and ended the season as one of the best teams in the nation, led largely by Snead. He ended up 16-8 as a starter.

Trindidad Chambliss had one of the best single seasons in Ole Miss history, and did so in only without being the starter at the beginning of the season. He also got the Rebels on the doorstep of the national title game. He will likely make his way into the top five after a second season with the team. One year just wasn't quite enough to crack the list.

5. Matt Corral (2018-2021)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral looks to pass against the LSU Tigers | Justin Ford-Imagn Images

Matt Corral sits fourth in school in terms of production, throwing for 8,287 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career. He led the Rebels to just their third 10-win season of the century at the time, and their first since 2015.

Corral was also a fantastic leader, known for his fiery attitude and for putting his body on the line as a runner. He ended up 15-8 as a full-time starter over his final two years and goes down as another very underappreciated Ole Miss gunslinger.

4. Chad Kelly (2015-2016)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Chad Kelly runs the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Chad Kelly set college football on fire once he got to Ole Miss, and was one of the most productive players over a two-year span the school has ever seen.

Despite being a starter for just two years, Kelly sits fifth in school history with 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns. He did that while only playing in nine games in his final year.

He also had one of the best years the program has ever seen in 2015, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. That year, he knocked off No. 2 Alabama in one of the most iconic wins in Ole Miss history. He also beat No. 15 Texas A&M, 15 LSU, No. 21 Mississippi State, and No. 16 Oklahoma State.

3. Bo Wallace (2012-2014)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace passes during the second half against Alabama Crimson Tide | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Another QB for Ole Miss who never really got his flowers, Bo Wallace led Ole Miss to a 24-15 record over his three seasons, and gave the Rebels their first victory over Alabama since the Eli Manning Era.

They were also in national title contention that season before their heartbreaking losses to LSU and Auburn. Wallace ranks as the third all-time leading passes in Ole Miss history with 9,534 yards and is also third in school history in touchdowns with 62.

Wallace sits above Corral and Kelly because of his longevity and durability, but also because of his consistency. The "good Bo/bad Bo" narrative was far overblown, and he deserves a ton of credit for putting Ole Miss back on the map.

Jaxson Dart (2022-2024)

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart celebrates after beating the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart, statistically speaking, is the best quarterback Ole Miss has ever seen. He might even be the best from a physical talent standpoint as well. As a matter of fact, it would be perfectly fair to argue that he deserves to be No. 1 on this list.

Not only did Dart have the best single-season in Ole Miss history in terms of throwing the football with 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions, but he also ran for almost 500 yards and three scores.

He sits just three total touchdowns behind Eli Manning in school history, and has more yards passing than Manning. Dart was also 29-10 as a starter, which is much better than Manning's 28-16 mark.

Had the Rebels not melted down against Florida toward the end of the 2024 campaign, they would likely have been in the College Football Playoff and firmly in the national title hunt.

Eli Manning (2000-2003)

Mississippi Rebels former quarterback Eli Manning speaks on what an honor it is to have his number 10 jersey retired at Mississippi | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Eli Manning is the standard bearer for all Ole Miss quarterbacks before and after him. He sits second in school history in yards passing during an era of running the football, and he holds two of the top 6 statistical seasons in school history.

He led Ole Miss to their first 10-win season in over 30 years, won the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas awards, was an All-American, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and a Heisman finalist all in 2003.

The Rebels lost two games by 4 points or less that season; otherwise, they likely would have competed for a chance to play for a national title.

The debate is closer between Manning and Dart than people like to admit, but Manning still earns the edge in our book for the best QB since 2000. Maybe even the best in school history.

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