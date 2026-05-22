Ranking The Top 5 WRs That Ole Miss Football Will Face Next Season

To no one’s surprise, the SEC is loaded with elite talent at wide receiver heading into 2026.

The Ole Miss Rebels return veteran Deuce Alexander for another season. In 2025, Alexander was one of the Rebels’ best receivers, recording 684 yards and two touchdowns.

With the return of star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, many regard Alexander as a top 5–10 wide receiver entering the 2026 season.

No. 5- Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Isaiah Sategna III (5) celebrates a touchdown with Febechi Nwaiwu (54) during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2025, Isaiah Sategna was very effective against the Ole Miss secondary, recording six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Rebels.

Sategna is paired with talented quarterback John Mateer, forming one of the best QB/WR duos in the SEC.

Sategna is one of the fastest wide receivers in the SEC and showed that against the Rebels with a 76-yard touchdown in 2025.

The Rebels will face the Oklahoma Sooners on November 14th.

No. 4- Cayden Lee, Missouri

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after making a catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cayden Lee transferred with his teammate and now starting quarterback, Austin Simmons, to Missouri.

Cayden Lee is an intriguing member of this list because he was highly efficient in games with Austin Simmons, but when Trinidad Chambliss was at quarterback, his numbers fell off slightly.

Lee is set to finally be the true WR1 in the Tigers’ offense in 2026.

No. 3- Ryan Wingo, Texas

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rebels will take on Texas for the first time since 2013, when Ole Miss won 44–23.

Ryan Wingo is an explosive deep threat wide receiver, who is arguably one of the best speedsters in all of college football.

In 2025, Wingo put up 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite the lack of production, Wingo will benefit from a more developed quarterback in Arch Manning, who is expected to make a significant leap in 2026.

With the addition of superstar wide receiver Cam Coleman from Auburn, Wingo should see fewer double teams and have more space to operate in 2026.

No. 2- Dallas Wilson, Florida

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) looks on in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Dallas Wilson is one of the more intriguing wide receivers in the SEC. In 2025, he appeared in only four games, putting up 12 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson broke his foot against the Georgia Bulldogs, ending his season early.

The talented sophomore showed elite flashes against one of the best secondaries in the SEC in 2025 at Texas, finishing with six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

With a new coaching staff that is likely to shy away from the run, expect Wilson to be one of the premier wide receivers in the SEC.

No.1- Cam Coleman, Texas

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) looks on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The duo of Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo are set to terrorize defensive backs in the SEC all season long.

In 2025, Cam Coleman recorded 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns in one of the SEC’s worst offenses at Auburn.

In 2026, Coleman gets a major upgrade at both quarterback and in the offensive system, as Texas has been a prolific offense in the SEC era.

The Rebels will face Texas in Austin on Oct. 24 in a highly anticipated 2026 matchup.

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