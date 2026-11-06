Rebel Rundown: Previewing Ole Miss-Georgia Latest Top-10 Clash

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-2, 4-2) will play host to No. 2 Georgia (7-1, 5-1) this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, where both teams will look to boost CFP resumes.

The Rebels have far less margin for error than Georgia if they are to qualify for the 12-team race this winter.

Despite reeling off 16 straight wins in Oxford, Ole Miss will enter game day as 3.5-point home underdog. The matchup between these two programs hasn't disappointed as both are 2-2 in their last four matchups, dating back to 2023, with the last game being played on New Year’s Day in a Sugar Bowl thriller.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis dives into the top-10 matchup and what Ole Miss will need to do in order to earn another substantial win for the program in episode 109 of The Rebel Rundown.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Bulldogs is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

What They’re Saying About Georgia

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It’s going to be a fun one. We know what we’re getting into with Georgia. Solid group on both sides of the ball. We gotta come with it,” Trinidad Chambliss said of the Bulldogs. “It’s going to take our 110 percent effort. We gotta be dialed and execute. It’s going to come down to whatever team makes the least amount of mistakes really and who capitalizes on those mistakes. Just play hard, play fast, play physical and leave it all out there because there’s a lot of playoff implications and stuff down the line. We can’t focus on that, but it is a big game. We know that.”

“From some of the games that I’ve seen over these past weeks, obviously a really elite offense,” Keaton Thomas explained. “They do some tempo stuff. The quarterback Stockton, he’s got real great poise. It’s a Kirby Smart team, so we know what’s coming in is going to be a real challenge. I’m excited for it (and) the guys are excited for it.”

“This game is always critical downs and turnovers,” Pete Golding said this week. “I think when you look at the difference in those two games those were significantly different. Playing against a really good Georgia football team, you can’t turn the football over and you can’t give up explosives on offense. You got to make them drive the length of the field and got to do a really good job on critical downs, and I thought we did a much better job of that in the bowl game…If you can’t stop the run versus those guys it’s a long night and has been for a long time. So we got to play really physical up front. We got to be really sound at the second level and have erasers, and you can’t give up explosives versus these guys.”

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