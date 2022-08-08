Ole Miss DBs Coach Doesn’t Hold Back Expectations for A.J Finley

The Ole Miss Rebels are entering the 2022-23 season with no shortage of bounce-back defensive expectations after the secondary allowed the third-most passing yards (245.8) in the SEC last year.

And on a defense that, per co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Partridge, is planning "to be violent" and "knock the crap out of people," senior safety A.J Finley holds the loftiest expectations.

Partridge didn't hold back what he thinks of Finley when speaking to the media Thursday.

"I love A.J., he's gonna be a great pro one day," Partridge said. "His next step is just to take the bull by the horns and take the reins and lead this thing. Go make plays, go be aggressive, go see things out there, communication, it's all those things.

"We've taken A.J to a higher level of understanding. He's the leader back there, and he does a hell of a job, so I'm expecting a big year from him."

Finley showed he wasn't afraid to "get violent" last season, as he was fourth on the team in total tackles (90) and third in solo takedowns (36). His three interceptions led the team and tied him for third in SEC. All three of his picks came within a week of each other as Finley had two interceptions and 12 tackles in a 27-14 win over Liberty on Nov. 6 before securing a 52-yard pick-six in the 29-19 win over Texas A&M the following week.

Finley's on-field performance makes him a clear leader on this team, but he admitted to the TheGroveReport.com that he's working on being more vocal entering his senior season.

“That’s one of the things I’ve been trying to work on is being a leader because I’m not the most vocal guy,” Finley said. “I just kind of do what I do and stay out of the way, but part of me wants to take that next step and be more vocal.”

Likely with one more year in Oxford before turning pro, Finley and the Rebels have one last chance to test themselves in the SEC West gauntlet.

