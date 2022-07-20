FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Ole Miss Overlooked?
The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
After a 10-3 season, the Rebels are in position to contend for the SEC West once again. Losing Heisman candidate Matt Corral to the NFL Draft certainly hurt, but promising playmakers like TCU transfer running back Zach Evans and a talented quarterback carousel of Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart provides optimism in Oxford.
And with coach Lane Kiffin, it's unlikely there will be any shortage of offensive firepower. But are the Rebels being overlooked as the 2022-23 season approaches?
Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team.
To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total. But Ole Miss finished with just two selections on the list despite being picked as the third-place finisher in the SEC West.
SEC West Projected Order of Finish
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
T3. Ole Miss
T3. Arkansas
5. LSU
6. Mississippi State
7. Auburn
Note: Ole Miss' selections are in bold
All-SEC Offense
Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school
QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)
Read More
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)
All-SEC Defense
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia
DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)
All-SEC Special teams
K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Predicted Players of the Year
Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama
Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.