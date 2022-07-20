FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC List: Ole Miss Overlooked?

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

After a 10-3 season, the Rebels are in position to contend for the SEC West once again. Losing Heisman candidate Matt Corral to the NFL Draft certainly hurt, but promising playmakers like TCU transfer running back Zach Evans and a talented quarterback carousel of Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart provides optimism in Oxford.

And with coach Lane Kiffin, it's unlikely there will be any shortage of offensive firepower. But are the Rebels being overlooked as the 2022-23 season approaches?

Sports Illustrated's FanNation recently revealed its Preseason All-SEC selections and projected finishes for each team.

To no surprise, Alabama led all teams with 12 total selections, while Georgia had eight total. But Ole Miss finished with just two selections on the list despite being picked as the third-place finisher in the SEC West.

SEC West Projected Order of Finish

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

T3. Ole Miss

T3. Arkansas

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

Note: Ole Miss' selections are in bold

All-SEC Offense

Position, First-team player, school; Second-team player, school

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama; Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn; Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee; Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama; Josh Vann, South Carolina

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU; Tyler Harrell, Alabama

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia; Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M; Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL: Broderick Jones, Georgia; Warren Erickson, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama; Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky/Dylan Wonnum, South Carolina (tie for second-team)

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri/O’Cryus Torrence, Florida (tie for first-team)

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas; Bryce Foster, Texas A&M/Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (tie for second-team)

All-SEC Defense

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn; Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Byron Young, Alabama; Mason Smith, LSU

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia/Colby Wooden, Auburn (tie for first-team)

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama; Tryus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Bumber Pool, Arkansas; Nolan Smith, Georgia

DB: Cam Smith South Carolina; Trey Dean, Florida

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama; Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Nickel/LB/DL: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas; BJ Ojulari/Ali Gaye LSU (tie second-team)

All-SEC Special teams

K: Harrison Mevis, Missouri; Will Reichard, Alabama/Cam Little, Arkansas (tie second-team)

P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M; Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PR/KR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Predicted Players of the Year

Offensive: Bryce Young, Alabama

Defensive: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Special teams: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

