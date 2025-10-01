Rebels in the NFL: Jaxson Dart Headlines Ole Miss Football Stars in Week 4 of Season
Oxford (Miss.) - Nineteen former Rebels played in Week Four including the program being represented in the Pittsburgh Steelers verus Minnesota Vikings matchup in Dublin, Ireland.
Former Rebel DK Metcalf may be a bit bigger than your average leprechaun, but he found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow this week, scoring an 80-yard touchdown to help lead the Steelers win, 24-21.
Metcalf finished his day with five catches, 126 yards, and one touchdown. The game made history as the NFL’s first game played in Ireland.
New York Giants rookie Quarterback Jaxson Dart appeared sparingly in Week One, Two and Three, but earned his first start in Week Four.
On the Giants’ first drive of the game, Dart was able to lead the offense down the field before scrambling up the middle for a 15-yard touchdown.
In the end, he would finish 13-of-20 for 111 yards and a touchdown through the air, with 54 yards and a score on the ground.
His effort helped to lead the Giants to their first victory of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers with a score of 21-18.
#23 Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
Secured four total tackles in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Hauled in two receptions for seven yards in a 31-25 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
#77 Ben Brown | OL | New England Patriots
Started at center, playing all 49 offensive snaps in a 42-13 win against the Carolina Panthers.
#6 Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
Making his first NFL start, went 13-of-20 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 54 yards and another touchdown on ten carries.
#1 Evan Engram | TE | Denver Broncos
Caught four passes for 29 yards in a 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
#9 Tre Harris | WR | Los Angeles Chargers
Played 12 snaps on offense as the Chargers lost their first game of the season against the Giants.
#18 Malik Heath | WR | Green Bay Packers
Caught one pass for nine yards in a 40-40 tie against the Dallas Cowboys.
#51 Jared Ivey | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Was not active in Week Four.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Miami Dolphins
Played 16 total snaps in a win against the New York Jets.
#93 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Secured one solo tackle in a win over Cincinnati.
#33 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Secured one tackle on special teams in a 25-24 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Started at tight end, playing 24 snaps in a 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week Four.
#4 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Pittsburgh Steelers
Caught five passes for 126 yards, including this 80-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | Buffalo Bills
Carried the ball one time for no gain in Week Four.
#92 JJ Pegues | DT | Las Vegas Raiders
Making his NFL debut, recorded one tackle in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
#45 Mark Robinson | LB | New York Jets
Played 16 snaps on special teams in a loss to Miami on Monday Night Football.
#95 Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
Started at linebacker, securing three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one quarterback hit.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Started at left tackle, playing all 57 offensive snaps in a loss to Atlanta. Tunsil’s 80.8 PFF offensive grade ranked fourth in the league amongst tackles in Week Four.
#33 Princely Umanmielen | LB | Carolina Panthers
Played 12 total snaps in Week Four, securing one tackle.
#17 Jordan Watkins | WR | San Francisco 49ers
Was not active in Week Four.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Secured one tackle in a 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Foootball.
INJURED RESERVE
Daijahn Anthony | S | Cincinnati Bengals
AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
Cedric Johnson | DE | Cincinnati Bengals
Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Jonathan Mingo | WR | Dallas Cowboys
Walter Nolen III | DT | Arizona Cardinals
Dayton Wade | WR | Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Yeboah | TE | Detroit Lions
PRACTICE SQUAD
Ulysses Bentley | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Nick Broeker | OG | Buffalo Bills
Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Hilton | CB | Indianapolis Colts
Royce Newman | OG | New England Patriots
Chris Paul Jr. | LB | Seattle Seahawks
Caden Prieskorn | TE | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Otis Reese IV | LB | Buffalo Bills
John Saunders Jr. | S | Miami Dolphins
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Indianapolis Colts
Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
