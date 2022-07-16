Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

The Ole Miss Rebels will play their second game of conference action on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the Vanderbilt Commodores will welcome Lane Kiffin and Co. to Nashville for the 95th all-time meeting between the two programs.

The Commodores were one of the bottom-feeders of Division I last season, let alone in a powerhouse conference like the SEC. Vanderbilt finished with a 2-10 record and went 0-8 in SEC play. The two lone wins came in a two-point victory over 1-11 UConn and a three-point victory over 3-9 Colorado State.

The Commodores were shutout twice and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak. But still, coach Clark Lea's team gave Kiffin and the Rebels a tougher fight than most expected in Oxford. The 31-17 win for Ole Miss was one of the closer losses Vanderbilt had all season.

Despite Vandy's lack of recent success, Ole Miss only leads the all-time series 52-40-2, though more than half of Vanderbilt's wins came before the 1950s. The Rebels have won the last three meetings dating back to 2018.

the staff at The Grove Report shares it's predictions for the game.

John Macon Gillespie

It’s a yearly game, but this one shouldn’t be close.



Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 10

Cole Thompson

Roses and red. Violets are blue. The Rebs are playing Vanderbilt. I don’t need to say more. Do you?

Ole Miss 49, Vanderbilt 13

Ben King

After a tough matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 6. The Rebels are going to roll on the road with receiver Jaylon Robinson leading the team in receiving yards and tight end Michael Trigg terrorizing the Vanderbilt secondary. The Rebel defense will also force at least three turnovers.

Ole Miss 45, Vanderbilt 20

Zach Dimmitt

The Rebels won’t have Matt Corral at quarterback or Snoop Conner in the backfield this time around against the Commodores, but that shouldn’t equal a lack of offensive production with Zach Evans at running back and Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer at quarterback.

No need to overthink this one for too long.



Ole Miss 51, Vanderbilt 13

