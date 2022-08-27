Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

After facing the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in Fayetteville, Ark., the Ole Miss Rebels return home for one of the most anticipated games of the year, the Egg Bowl.

As usual, the Rebels are closing out the regular season playing their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Ole Miss has won the Golden Egg the last two seasons, and currently leads the series all-time versus Mississippi State with a record of 64-45-6.

The Bulldogs are coached by Mike Leach, who led Mississippi State to a 7-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC West in 2021. The 2021 season was underwhelming for the Bulldogs, but they did manage to upset the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Tex., 26-22.

Entering his third season in Starkville, Miss., Leach will be expected to get his first Egg Bowl victory.

Mississippi State has 14 starters returning this fall, six on offense, seven on defense, and one on special teams.

On Thursday, we did an overview of the Mississippi State defense, now it is time for early staff predictions.

Cole Thompson

With the season less than 10 days away, Lane Kiffin still hasn’t named a starter. That’s not a problem for the Bulldogs as Will Rodgers enters his third season with the program. That alone is terrifying to think of, but the defense is also vastly improved from a season ago.

Call it a close one, but State has stability at the most important position.

Mississippi State 35, Ole Miss 31

Ben King

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has not lost an Egg Bowl in his time with the Rebels, and that streak will continue this season. The Bulldogs will be tougher this year, however, with quarterback Will Rogers returning for his junior year. The two rivals will be neck and neck the entire game, but Ole Miss will pull away in the fourth quarter thanks to its home-field advantage and reloaded running back room.

Ole Miss 38, Mississippi State 28

Adam Rapier

The Ole Miss Rebels face the Mississippi State Bulldogs annually in the Egg Bowl. On Nov. 21, 2021, the Rebels beat the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl 31-21. This year, the Rebels look to come out on top again, but it may not be easy.

Quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart has been battling against Luke Altmyer this offseason for the starting job. Whoever Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin deems the starter will have a lot more responsibilities on their plate than they have ever had.

Mississippi State’s quarterback Will Rogers is returning as a junior for the Bulldogs. Rogers led the SEC in passing yards per game with 364.5. In last year’s Egg Bowl, he threw for 340 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions compared to the previous Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral who threw for 234 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

While the Rebels have plenty of offensive firepower, I’m worried the experience of Rogers or the lack of experience from Dart and Altmyer will be an issue for the Rebels.

Mississippi State 31, Ole Miss 24

John Macon Gillespie

Lane Kiffin has yet to lose an Egg Bowl since he arrived at Ole Miss, and while Mississippi State has a veteran quarterback, this game is in Oxford, and whoever is taking snaps for the Rebels should have their sea legs by this point.

I think Ole Miss' defense will be a strong suit this season, especially in the secondary, and that could prove to be a difference against Mike Leach's air raid offense.

Ole Miss 35, Mississippi State 21

