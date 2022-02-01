Pair Of Ole Miss Pass-Catchers Look For NFL Draft Boost At Senior Bowl

Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond are hopeful to be the next risers for the NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala -- Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral won't have the opportunity to prove he's worthy of claiming the title of QB1. His top two pass-catchers will have the chance to boost their draft stock starting Tuesday.

Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond will make their mark known at 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile. Both seniors elected to forgo their final season of eligibility after the Rebels finished 10-3 on the campaign.

Sanders was a late addition to the roster, but he could be the biggest riser of all SEC players. The 5'11 target was the team's No. 2 weapon behind Drummond, recording 245 catches for 549 yards and four touchdowns.

Dontario Drummond celebrates a touchdown reception in the first half against Florida (via. Ole Miss Athletics) Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) and Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) celebrate a touchdown against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaunt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Bruce Newman)

Drummond will be the name most fan recognize after two seasons of strong play. In 2020 as the team's secondary option, the 6'1 receiver finished with only 25 catches for seven touchdowns and an average of 16.7 yards per play.

With Elijah Moore leaving for the NFL, Drummond became the go-to name in Oxford. He led the team with 76 receptions and picked up his first 1,000-yard season to along with eight touchdowns.

“It’s been so amazing to play in front of the best fans in college football,” Drummond wrote following his announcement to leave Ole Miss . “I look forward to the next chapter as I begin preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hotty Toddy.”

Both Sanders will serve on the National team, coached by the New York Jets. Drummond, who accepted his invite in December, will play for the American team, coached by the Detroit Lions.

The Jets have ties with Ole Miss receivers after selecting Moore with the 34th pick in the 2021 draft. In his first professional season, Moore recorded 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

© Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

