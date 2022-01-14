NFL Draft Profile: Braylon Sanders, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

#13

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 183

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Hogansville, GA

Callaway High School

Braylon Sanders Ole Miss

Rebels

One-Liner:

Lanky receiver who projects as a backup Z at the next level. Long speed, flexibility, and large hands make him an intriguing option to develop.

Pros:

Long strides help him separate vertically from defenders. Has confident and consistent hands, attacking the ball at the catch point and maintaining stride. Stems with a purpose that helps him set up moves at the top of the route. Plays with high effort at the catch point. Has good lower body flexibility, especially in his ankles. Has the speed to eat up cushion and be a deep threat. Twitch at the top of routes and at the release are appealing pieces to work with.

Cons:

Frame is a little smaller than what it needs to be to play consistently in the NFL. Shows in his inconsistency to play through the frame of flat-foot defenders. Has twitch flexibility but isn’t deliberate enough at the breakdown of routes to transition fast enough. Too often breaks down without his feet under him, making it easier for the DB to come back into the play. Effort on blocking on the edge.

Summary:

Lanky receiver who projects as a backup Z at the next level. Long speed, flexibility, and large hands make him an intriguing option to develop. Sanders shows a good level of football IQ and route running knowledge that are his best attributes to his ability to separate. He has long speed and flexibility to flatten his routes quickly and does a good job setting up defenders with head movement, eyes, and twitch. He severely lacks in play strength and fighting through defenders. With his 6-foot frame, he will need to put on somewhere in between 5-10 pounds if not more to fight through NFL CBs who will not stop hand fighting down the field. He has shown confident hands and the ability to make some flashy catches. His hands measure 10⅛” inches, which will be his calling card in the war room for the team that wants to draft him. Projected to run 4.45 40.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.4/7.2

