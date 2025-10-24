Report: Lane Kiffin to Address Florida Gators Rumors With Ole Miss Football Players
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has become a hot commodity this fall with a red-hot coaching carousel ramping up this week.
With the recent news of the Florida Gators parting ways with head coach Billy Napier, Kiffin has emerged as the overwhelming favorite for the job, according to multiple reports.
No. 8 Ole Miss will square off against No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman with the Rebels looking to get back in the win column after a loss to Georgia in Week 8.
In an interview with ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath, Kiffin addressed rampant speculation about his future and said he will do the same with his team later today.
“Lane Kiffin told me he usually doesn’t address those kind of coaching rumors in-season, because there’s so much more football to play, and there’s so many bigger things to focus on. But he’s actually going to do things differently today in their team meeting – he is going to address those (Florida) rumors with his players,” McGrath said Friday afternoon on SportsCenter.
“He’s going to talk to them about it and say: ‘Hey, this is what happens when you win. This is a compliment to our players, our staff and our entire program.’ He wants to talk to his players about it because there’s so many new guys on their team this year that haven’t dealt with it before."
McGrath continued by stating that Kiffin admitted he will not be making a decision based off of money - rather he will base the decision off of "everyday happiness."
“And when I pressed him about the leverage that these job opening create for him, he said: ‘I’m never going to make decisions based on money, I’m going to make decisions based on everyday happiness.’ And you can tell he’s really trying to prioritize his family and his kids in this one,” McGrath continued.
“But I will say, Kiffin really idolizes legendary former Gators coach Steve Spurrier. And when I covered Ole Miss’ game at Florida last year, Kiffin pulled me aside and said this is a really special place for me and my family. It’s where he had his first date with his children’s mother, so (Gainesville) is a nostalgic place for the Kiffin family.
"Perhaps that will play a role into it. But right now they’re just focusing on Ole Miss and the Rebels, and their players telling me they wouldn’t be able to tell (if Kiffin was distracted), so it seems as if Kiffin is in Oxford to stay as far as his communication with them.”
No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 13 Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 showdown in Norman.
