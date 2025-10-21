Report: Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Declines Florida Job, Lane Kiffin Top Target
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has become a hot commodity on the coaching carousel this fall with the Rebels' decision-maker remaining in headines this month.
With the recent news of Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier being relieved of his duties in Gainesville, Kiffin immediately became a name to keep tabs on as the administration began its search for a new shot-caller.
"[Sunday] I met with Coach Napier and informed him that a change in leadership of our football program would best serve the interests of the University of Florida," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators. Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Now, with the job open, Florida has begun targeting multiple current head coaches with the rumor mill swirling surrounding both Kiffin and Notre Dame Fighting Irish decision-maker Marcus Freeman.
According to multiple reports, the Gators administration reached out to Freeman, but he "immediately" declined the offer.
Kiffin has been linked to the job for quite some time - dating back to times prior to it being available while Napier was still employed by the Florida Gators.
Last week, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter stated that the program is eyeing a new deal with Kiffin - as Indiana did with Curt Cignetti - where they are proactively working towards getting the framework together.
There have been a myriad of names on the "Florida Coaching Hot Board" this week with the job now available from Kiffin to Freeman to Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, etc. being rumored targets
Kiffin has been mum on the subject when asked.
On Sunday, the Rebels' shot-caller addressed local reporters in Oxford for his weekly Zoom press conference where he commented on the recent reports and buzz surrounding the Florida opening, but tied it back to [Ole Miss AD Keith Carter's] comments on a new deal.
“That’s awesome that [AD Keith Carter] said those things, and I don’t take that for granted,” Kiffin said. “Extremely appreciative of how everyone’s been here. Keith, the chancellor, everybody. So, (I’m) flattered that that would even be being discussed halfway through the season. But I don’t deal with that."
Now, with Freeman reportedly declining the offer and Kiffin's name continuing to emerge as one to note, the Florida Gators remain in search of their new head coach with all eyes on the SEC program.
