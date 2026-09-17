Sam Leavitt Listed as Doubtful: Could LSU Face Punishment Before Ole Miss Game?

The first edition of the SEC injury reports didn’t come without drama on Wednesday, as the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers released their initial reports ahead of Saturday’s showdown. The Rebels side of things didn’t provide much surprise, yet the same can’t be said about LSU.

Among the 10 players listed on the report from Baton Rouge, starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was unexpectedly listed as “doubtful” due to an undisclosed injury at the time.

The Tigers also had three players listed as “out,”: Phillip Wright III, Jaiden Baker, and Raycine Guillory. In contrast, star players like tight end Trey’Dez Green and linebacker Whitt Weeks are “probable,” and former Rebel TJ Dottery is “questionable.”

Yet, following the initial shock of Leavitt’s listing, ON3’s Pete Nakos reported that Leavitt’s listing as doubtful is due to soreness in his throwing shoulder, which has limited him in practice.

Still, even with a designated reason for listing the Arizona State transfer on the injury report, it begs the question: how real are the concerns in Baton Rouge versus just another sign of gamesmanship from Kiffin?

Is This Gamesmanship?

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin takes the field before his team's game against Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ole Miss staff seems to think the gamesmanship angle makes a lot of sense, at least according to Pete Thamel.

"No one on the Ole Miss staff is convinced LSU QB Sam Leavitt’s appearance as “doubtful” on the injury report is sincere and he’ll miss the game on Saturday, per sources," Thamel said on X.

But if the Tigers are found to be manipulating the report in any way, what would be the consequence?

The SEC first started issuing injury reports back in 2024. All programs are expected to produce injury reports on Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday, and then 90 minutes before kickoff on Saturday.

Players are to be designated as “available,” “probable, " "questionable," "doubtful," out,” or “game-time decision.”

Per the SEC official policy for injury reporting, the doubtful designation means a player is “unlikely to play due to significant concerns.” If schools do not comply with the policy and either produce an inaccurate report or fail to produce one at all, they can face a fine ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

Those penalties are intended to curb potential “gamesmanship” by opposing coaches seeking an advantage over their opponent. Yet, while those penalties are in place, it doesn’t mean there won’t be questions regarding LSU’s injury report on Wednesday.

Just because Leavitt is “doubtful” on Wednesday’s report doesn’t mean he can’t be taken off the report completely on Saturday. If he does, it will certainly raise eyebrows nationally, since LSU's surprise listing came without any further notice of a potential injury to the Arizona State transfer.

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT as Kiffin makes his return to Oxford for the first time as LSU’s head coach. The Tigers' final injury report will be due at 5 p.m. CT, which could come with the drama of Leavitt’s status if it is not resolved earlier.

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