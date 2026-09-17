No. 8 Ole Miss opens conference play this weekend when it hosts No. 7 LSU for what will be a top-10 matchup inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The looming matchup between the Rebels and Tigers has been an anticipated clash ever since Lane Kiffin turned down the option of staying in Oxford to head to Baton Rouge last November.

Ole Miss was initially the home favorite for the Week 3 contest entering the season, but Vegas has swapped that in favor of LSU. The Tigers are currently a three-point favorite in what will mark the team’s first road game of the season.

The Rebels have had struggles within their defensive backfield through the first two weeks, but are hoping to get two big boosts from healthier versions of cornerback Antonio Kite and safety Sharif Denson. Head coach Pete Golding told the media earlier this week that Denson ‘for sure will’ make his Ole Miss debut in Week 3.

Ahead of the early critical matchup for both sides, the SEC released its initial availability report for Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

The most noteworthy news of all comes from the LSU side, with star Tigers' quarterback, Sam Leavitt, listed as doubtful for the matchup. Ole Miss On SI expects Leavitt to suit up against the Rebels.

You can view the full injury report below:

Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding reacts with Mississippi Rebels safety Anthony Robinson III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Victor Lincoln Jr. (OUT)

OL Emanuel Faulkner (OUT)

RB Makhai Frazier (QUESTIONABLE)

OL Tommy Kinsler (QUESTIONABLE)

LB Keaton Thomas (PROBABLE)

CB Cedrick Beavers (PROBABLE)

LSU

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR Phillip Wright III (OUT)

LB Jaiden Braker (OUT)





RB Raycine Guillory Jr. (OUT)

QB Sam Leavitt (DOUBTFUL)

LB TJ Dottery (QUESTIONABLE)

LB Tylen Singleton (QUESTIONABLE)

TE Trey’Dez Green (PROBABLE)

LB Whit Weeks (PROBABLE)

LB Davhon Keys (PROBABLE)

OL Aliou Bah (PROBABLE)

What Golding Said

“I think Sharif (Denson) for sure will play this week,” Pete Golding said this week. “It was one we were hopeful for this game, at least some. There was a decision made on Wednesday, let’s make sure we can have him for next Tuesday. We went ahead and had an injection on Wednesday to make sure that he would be ready to go for next week. Kite’s situation is hopeful for this week. I think we probably won’t know until towards the end of the week.”

“Tommy (Kinsler) will go tomorrow. Mondays are off days, so we’ll practice Tuesday. Sharif will do all the scout periods (Tuesday). Kite will do some scout periods tomorrow as well, not the whole practice, but he’ll do some of them. Tommy is back in for the scout periods. Odom is back in the scout periods. Everybody we didn’t have in that game, we’re expecting to be able to practice tomorrow."

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