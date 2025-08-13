San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Suffers Ankle Injury, Expected to Miss Time
Former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins has quickly turned heads with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected by the organization in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder transferred to Ole Miss in 2022 after spending a pair of seasons with the Louisville Cardinals where he immediately shined in Lane Kiffin's offense.
Watkins was a Rebel for three seasons where he became a staple on the Rebels offense; amassing over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns during his time in Oxford.
Across the 2024 season, Watkins posted his most productive season yet after hauling in 49 receptions, 906 yards, and 9 touchdowns on his way to becoming a wideout in NFL franchises radars.
Watkins' blistering speed and agility make him an ideal slot receiver where he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
The ex-Rebel standout took center stage for the 49ers in their opening preseason game where he broke open a 50-yard touchdown reception with all eyes on the rookie standout.
Now, he's set to miss time with an ankle injury, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters this week.
"He didn't even feel it after the game," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "He was surprised. He actually reported some other things, came in the next day, saying how it was a little sore, maybe we should look at it. And we weren't that worried about it until we got an MRI and it showed a high-ankle.
"...It was really unfortunate for Watkins to get that setback because I really believed he could have helped us early, but he needed the practice to do it, to be able to help us.
"It's a minor setback for him. He'll get back. Hopefully, he's back around then, but he'll still need to pick up on the practice time and stuff like that, and it gives opportunities for a lot more guys."
Watkins will look to continue a recovery process as he fights for a roster spot with the San Francisco 49ers organization.
