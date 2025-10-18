The Grove Report

Schedule Update: Georgia Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels Start Time in Week 8 Battle

Lane Kiffin and Co. eye a statement victory in Athens, stage set for a Top-10 clash at Sanford Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will make their way to Athens in Week 8 with the stage set for a Top-10 SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

With ESPN's College GameDay in attendance, a star-studded guest list, and more, there's significant buzz in the Peach State for what's been labeled as the "Game of the Week" in college football.

For Kiffin and the Rebels, it's about remaining even-keeled and taking it one step at a time against a fiery Bulldogs crew.

"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise.

"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that. The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."

Now, with kickoff inching closer, all focus is on the Rebels and Bulldogs in a matchup that's set to have significant College Football Playoff implications.

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:40 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: +6.5 (+104)
  • Georgia: -6.5 (-128)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: +215
  • Georgia: -260

Total

  • Over 56.5 (-114)
  • Under 56.5 (-108)

Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Kirby Smart is CFB's Top Coach

"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.

"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."

