Schedule Update: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in a Sugar Bowl Showdown

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome with a College Football Playoff semifinals berth on the line.

In what will serve as this year's Sugar Bowl, Pete Golding and Co. will look to take down Kirby Smart's crew in a battle between a pair of coaches with a strong relationship.

"At the end of the day, you’ve got to spot the ball," Golding said. "It’s not going to be the call that wins the game.

"It’s going to be the execution of the call and the communication of 11 guys being on the same page and playing extremely hard and contesting every play. It gets back to the players, no doubt."

Now, with game day arriving on New Year's Day, Ole Miss will look to make a statement in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Kirby Smart's Perspective:

“The offensive coordinator and the staff is still all there,” Smart said. “So, I mean, they're not going to make overhauls or make large changes, right? They got something that really works well.

"They got a really high-powered, explosive, great wideout, really good tight end, one of the best backs in the country, arguably the quarterback that may be playing the best in the country, in terms of his ability to make throws in all areas.”

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | Miami wins 24-14

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

