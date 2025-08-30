Schedule Update: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 Matchup
Lane Kiffin and the No. 21 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against Georgia State on Saturday night to open the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
The Rebels are coming off of a strong offseason in Oxford after reeling in the top-ranked Transfer Portal Class along with retaining key pieces for the future - namely quarterback Austin Simmons.
After patiently waiting behind first-round NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart, it's Simmons' time to shine in the Magnolia State as the progam's QB1.
"I'm really excited for the guys [this] year. Austin's going to kill it," Dart said of the 2025 Rebels. "He was my guy and just the conversations we've had, even since I've left. Him calling me and asking for advice.
"Me checking up on him, seeing how he's doing. I'm excited for this squad. I've seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they're going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off."
Simmons enters the 2025 season alongside multiple key offensive weapons after the program attacked the Transfer Portal.
Ole Miss signed Oklahoma State wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, Wake Forest wide receiver Deuce Alexander, Penn State wide receiver Harrison Wallace III, and Alabama tight end Caleb Odom, among others, as new offensive weapons.
Now, all eyes are on Week 1 with Simmons and Co. looking to start the 2025 season off strong in Oxford.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.