Schedule Update: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Start Time
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night for a Week 10 SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After splitting a pair of SEC road games in back-to-back weeks, Kiffin and Co. are back in Oxford with the Rebels looking to earn a significant win in the Magnolia State.
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like - it's not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric," Kiffin said of playing at home. "As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, Kiffin and the Rebels will look to make a statement at home with the program's College Football Playoff chances increasing each week.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Significant Task Ahead
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
