Lane Kiffin Delays Decision Amid Battle With Ole Miss Officials On Coaching in CFP
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers await a decision from Lane Kiffin with the biggest name in this year's coaching carousel remaining at a standstill with officials in Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic season with a College Football Playoff berth within arms reach, but Kiffin remain's non-committal to a return in 2026.
Kiffin and Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter met last Friday afternoon in the Magnolia State with the two deciding the program's shot-caller would coach in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State - then reveal a decision the following day [Saturday, Nov. 29].
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Following the Kiffin's meeting with Ole Miss last Friday, confidence began brewing in Baton Rouge that the LSU Tigers were separating themselves in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" down the stretch.
Once Ole Miss captured a 38-19 win over Mississippi State on Friday, all attention turned to "Decision Day" on Saturday, but as of 9:15 p.m. CT, Kiffin is yet to go public with a move.
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials once again on Saturday evening to discuss his future where he remained non-committal to a return in Oxford.
“Lane Kiffin and athletic director Keith Carter concluded their meeting some 90 or so minutes ago,” ESPN's Marty Smith said around 9:40 p.m. ET. “The sentiment here in Oxford, Mississippi right now is that Kiffin’s unwillingness to commit is an indicator of his desire to go.”
“I’m told if he wanted to stay he would have already said so,” Smith added. “One sticking point still being considered, I’m told: If he did leave, whether or not he’ll coach the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff.”
Now, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, there appears to be a definitive reason behind his inability to make a decision. Kiffin wants to coach in the College Football Playoff for Ole Miss, despite intentions of leaving for LSU.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
With Kiffin seemingly revealing his intentions to depart Ole Miss, the Rebels administration has started vetting candidates to replace the current shot-caller.
"AD Keith Carter has already began engaging with candidates, notably Jon Sumrall & Alex Golesh," Yahoo Sports wrote. "However, Florida pivoted from Kiffin to Sumrall, as reported Tuesday at Yahoo. Gators are believed to have a deal in principle. Final decision Sunday."
Now, all focus remains on Kiffin with a resolution searching to be found as his future in Oxford sits in doubt, according to Yahoo Sports.
