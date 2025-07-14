SEC Media Days Guide: How to Watch Ole Miss Football and Lane Kiffin in Atlanta
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will head to Atlanta (Ga.) on Monday with the program set to take part in SEC Media Days.
This will be the third time since 2018 Atlanta has hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.
Kiffin will be accompanied by quarterback Austin Simmons, wide receiver Cayden Lee and linebacker TJ Dottery with the Rebels preparing to field questions from the media.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. Eleven projected starting quarterbacks are scheduled to appear in Atlanta next week.
The SEC Media Days Schedule: Kiffin and Co. Up on Day 1
(All Times Central)
The Head Coaches Schedule:
Monday, July 14
8:05 a.m. - Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner
9:25 a.m. - Brian Kelly, LSU
10:45 a.m. - Shane Beamer, South Carolina
12:30 p.m. - Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
2:20 p.m. - Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Tuesday, July 15
8:05 a.m. - John McDaid, SEC Coordinator of Football Officials
9:05 a.m. - Kirby Smart, Georgia
11:15 a.m. - Hugh Freeze, Auburn
12:30 p.m. - Josh Heupel, Tennessee
2:15 p.m. - Steve Sarkisian, Texas
Wednesday, July 16
8:05 a.m. - Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
9:50 a.m. - Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
Noon - Billy Napier, Florida
1:45 p.m. - Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Thursday, July 17
8:05 a.m. - Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri
9:50 a.m. - Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Noon - Sam Pittman, Arkansas
1:45 p.m. - Mike Elko, Texas A&M
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.