SEC Title Odds: Ole Miss Football, Texas A&M Aggies and Florida in Middle of Pack
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue navigating a critical offseason in Oxford with the program working through Fall Camp.
Ole Miss will bring in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this upcoming season with the program revamping the roster in the Magnolia State.
Now, with a new-look unit heading into the year, there's significant buzz surrounding the Ole Miss program heading into the 2025 season.
On Monday, BetMGM updated the odds on which program will hoist the trophy in Atlanta (Ga.) to capture the Southeastern Conference Championship.
The Ole Miss Rebels hovered in the middle of the pack with +1600 odds to capture the 2025 SEC Championship.
The SEC Title Odds:
- Texas Longhorns: +250
- Georgia Bulldogs: +300
- Alabama Crimson Tide: +475
- LSU Tigers: +750
- Texas A&M Aggies: +1400
- Ole Miss Rebels: +1600
- South Carolina Gamecocks: +1800
- Florida Gators: +2000
- Tennessee Volunteers: +2200
- Auburn Tigers: +2200
- Oklahoma Sooners (+2500)
- Missouri Tigers (+4000)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (+15000)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (+30000)
- Kentucky Wildcats (+30000)
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (+50000)
Rivals' Take: "There might be some unfinished business in Oxford after falling short in 2024. Ole Miss is not wanting to see a drop off moving forward, even if a lot of talent has left the building.
"Oddsmakers at BetMGM still like where the Rebels stand. Comfortably inside the top 10, getting to the SEC Championship would be a first for Ole Miss."
Kiffin and Co. will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 with the Rebels set to host Georgia State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
