Social Media Reacts to Tragic Passing of Ole Miss Football Freshman Corey Adams
Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Corey Adams has passed away from gunshot wounds suffered in Cordova (Tenn.), according to multiple reports on Saturday night.
“SCSO responded to a scene on Fern Glade Cove in Cordova at 10:14 p.m,” according to Billy Gibbs of WREG. “Deputies say five people were injured in the shooting.
"When deputies arrived at the intersection of Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, they stopped a car, finding 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
Adams, a 2025 signee for the Ole Miss Rebels, arrived in Oxford in January as an early-enrollee. He was only 18 years old.
Ole Miss Football has released a statement on the passing of Adams:
"We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee.
"While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
"Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved."
Now, social media is reacting to the tragic situation:
The New Orleans (La.) native had been recruited by multiple Southeastern Conference programs with the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services down the stretch.
It’s an ongoing homicide investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office with detectives stating four other individuals arrived at local hospitals by personal vehicles on Saturday night in Memphis (Tenn.).
