Spring Camp Buzz: Ole Miss Football Building Momentum Amid Massive Offseason Stretch

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head football coach Pete Golding met with reporters Tuesday alongside wide receiver Johntay Cook and edge rusher Blake Purchase as Ole Miss wraps up its final stretch of spring practice.

With a mock game week now underway, the focus has shifted from installation to execution.

Getting to Game Week

Golding said the program has transitioned into a full simulation of what a game week will look like this fall, with the staff game planning against itself.

He walked through the week's structure in detail, from Sunday film sessions and Monday off days to Tuesday base downs, Wednesday third down and red zone work, Thursday walkthroughs and Friday situation football.

The goal, he said, is to get both players and coaches fully locked into a routine before August arrives.

"Prior to this week, it was really important to have player evaluations and let them know what they're doing well, what they're not doing well, what's the plan of improvement," Golding said.

"If we were to go play Florida on the road and it's a 74-man travel roster, this is what it's going to look like right now."

Golding pointed to the linebacker room, the defensive front and the receiver group as units that have shown the most growth over the course of the spring. He credited the experience level of many newcomers for the speed of their adjustment, noting that players who have been in multiple systems tend to process new schemes faster.

"From a football standpoint, they come in a little ahead of the curve," Golding said.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

New Weapons

Cook, who transferred from Syracuse, said his connection with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has grown quickly since arriving in Oxford.

"Best quarterback in the country," Cook said. "Most of the time all I got to do is catch the ball. Just be in my spot and just catch the ball and it's really that easy."

Cook described the receiver room's chemistry as something that came together almost immediately.

"It was kind of like love at first sight if that makes sense. We all just gelled so easy," Cook said.

Golding has high expectations for what Cook can add to the offense. He praised his short area quickness, his ability to make the first defender miss and his versatility as a matchup problem against safeties and linebackers.

"He's almost like a back with the ball in his hands," Golding said. "A lot of versatility in his game."

Cook said his prior experience at multiple programs has made the transition smoother.

"It's kind of easier for me to just be like a plug and play," Cook said. "You tell me what to do and I kind of already grasp the concept of it."

Hungry to Compete

Purchase, a four-star recruit who played three seasons at Oregon before joining the Rebels, said his very first conversation with Golding told him everything he needed to know.

"He doesn't sound like a normal head coach when you're talking to him," Purchase said. "He just sounds like a regular guy that loves ball."

Purchase said he has leaned heavily on Suntarine Perkins as he learns the system, calling him an invaluable resource on any question about the scheme. He was also quick to praise returning edge rushers Will Echoles and Kam Franklin.

"Those guys are destructive," he said. "Two big bodies, but they move well. It's going to be a scary, scary room."

Golding said Purchase is exactly the type of player he looks for in the portal, someone whose love for the game is evident from the moment he walks in the door.

He also highlighted cornerback Dorian Barney as a pleasant surprise this spring, citing his maturity, patience and instincts as qualities rarely seen from an 18-year-old competing in the SEC.

With the mock game week underway and the roster beginning to take shape, the Rebels look every bit like a team that is hungry to pick up where last season left off.

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