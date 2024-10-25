Star Oklahoma WR Deion Burks 'Expected to Miss' Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss - Report
Oklahoma could be without one of its top offensive weapons when it faces No. 18 Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday as wide receiver Deion Burks has been downgraded to "doubtful."
According to reports from On3, Burks is "expected to miss" Saturday's game, and his listing on the injury report from the SEC also reflects his doubtful status. This is obviously a huge blow for a Sooner offense that has struggled so far this season as Burks has hauled in 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 2024.
Burks suited up for Purdue before transferring to Oklahoma, finishing the Boilermakers' 2023 season with 47 catches for 629 yards with seven touchdowns.
The initial report indicates that Burks was a full participant in Monday's practice with Oklahoma, but he suffered a "setback" on Tuesday. He was initially injured in Oklahoma's loss to Tennessee earlier this season, and he has not seen the field of play since that night.
This adds another variable to an Oklahoma offense that is in flux as they prepare to take on Ole Miss this weekend. The Sooners fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday, handing play-calling duties to former Ole Miss staffer and current Sooners co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley.
That move was preceded by the Sooners making their second quarterback change of the season last week against South Carolina when they benched Michael Hawkins Jr. midgame in favor of the original starter Jackson Arnold. It was reported earlier this week that Arnold will, in fact, be the starter again for Oklahoma this week against Ole Miss.
The Rebels are looking to get back in the win column in SEC play after a lackluster start to the conference slate. Ole Miss is 1-2 within the league after dropping heartbreakers to Kentucky and LSU and gaining a win over South Carolina.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Oklahoma is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.