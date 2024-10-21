Oklahoma Fires Offensive Coordinator Ahead of Matchup vs. Ole Miss - Report
The Oklahoma Sooners made a major staff change on Sunday ahead of this week's matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, according to reports from 247Sports.
According to the report, Oklahoma fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell on Sunday after the team's 35-9 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. This came just seven games into his tenure as the team's play caller and quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to the OC role after it was vacated by Jeff Lebby who took the head coaching job at Mississippi State in November.
It's also being reported that Joe Jon Finley, a former Ole Miss staff member, is going to handle play calling duties while head coach Brent Venables searches for a permanent replacement. Finley was the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach during Kiffin's first season in Oxford (2020).
So far this season, the Sooners offense is 116th nationally in passing and 114th in rushing yards per game. Oklahoma is also averaging just 22.14 points per game.
The Sooners have swapped between quarterbacks so far this year, benching Jackson Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr. who was then benched for Arnold again during Saturday's loss to South Carolina. Oklahoma put up 291 yards of total offense on Saturday and committed four turnovers.
This staff changes comes ahead of the Sooners' matchup against an Ole Miss defense that has proven to be the team's strength during conference play. On the season as a whole, the Rebels are allowing just 2.0 yards per carry and 66.6 yards per game on the ground.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Sooners is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Can Ole Miss Reach the College Football Playoff? Here's Why or Why Not
- Ole Miss Football 'Swiss Army Knife' Suntarine Perkins is Top 10 in QB Pressures
- 'Devastating!' Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Leaning On Teammates Following LSU Loss
- Lane Kiffin Offers Encouraging Words Following Ole Miss' Loss to LSU