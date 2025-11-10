Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Weighs in on Lane Kiffin's 'Dynasties Are Dead' Take
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin isn't shy when it comes to speaking his mind with a recent take getting the attention of Texas Longhorns decision-maker Steve Sarkisian.
Kiffin stated that "dynasties are dead" in college football with the current landscape of the NCAA allowing roster turnover year in and year out.
“In my opinion, the dynasties are over,” Kiffin told ESPN. “Alabama with Coach Saban and then Kirby [Smart] at Georgia, where they had those rosters year in, year out and there would be a bunch of wins by 30 points in the conference, those days are done.
“You’re going to have really good teams going 8–4 because we’re going to play nine conference teams, including five on the road. The conference has never been this balanced, and it never used to have Texas and Oklahoma, two top-10 teams and two of the hardest places in the country to play.”
Now, Sarkisian has weighed in on the subject as he looks to continue building something special in the Lone Star State.
“(Lane) says a lot,” the Longhorns head coach stated, via CJ Vogel of On Texas Football.
Kiffin has recently been outspoken surrounding the College Football Playoff berth strategy where he believes analytics should make the calls - not a human selection committee.
“The records in college football are so burned into our heads that 11–1 is so much better than 10–2 and so much better than 9–3, but it’s so different because you’re in these different conferences,” he added.
“It can’t be these people deciding who gets in the playoff. We’ve got to get back to analytics and computers. Baseball and basketball have the RPI where they take into account margin of victory, who you play, where you play and all of that.”
Sarkisian and Kiffin go way back with the two quickly emerging as a pair of rising-stars across college football with the Texas Longhorns' shot-caller not buying stock in what his colleague says on a daily basis.
For Ole Miss, the program will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
