Ole Miss Football, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Battling for No. 2 RB in America

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School five-star running back David Gabriel Georges has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels among the finalists, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Gabriel Georges, a Quebec, Canada native, has emerged as the No. 2 rated running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in pursuit.

The 6-foot, 205-pounder is coming off of a monster junior campaign after compiling over 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2025 with the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit further.

Gabriel Georges led his prep squad to a state title over Brentwood Academy as his meteoric rise continued across his third year on the prep scene.

Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) carries the ball during the Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Dec. 4, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Everyone was focused… it felt like something great was going to happen,” Gabriel-Georges told Rivals. “We had a good week of preparation. The team worked hard in the weight room and on the field.

"We knew we were ready for that game and the offensive line was great. They blocked like crazy and the whole team went out and executed.”

Now, with his junior campaign in the rearview mirror, the No. 2 rated running back in America has revealed his top eight schools: Ole Miss, Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Texas, and Alabama.

NEWS: Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 205 RB is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the 2027 Rivals300



Rushed for 1,605 yards and 25 TDs this season (11.9 YPC)



Where Should He Go? https://t.co/n0jhr5KIYS pic.twitter.com/IAIDqV5e1U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 22, 2025

In an interview with Rivals, Gabriel Georges recently broke down his finalists:

Georgia: “I like Georgia’s culture. From the weight room to practice to the game — it’s all about work and getting better. I like what they do there and how they do it.”

Ohio State: “Coach Locklyn is someone I can really learn from. He’s a great coach and he knows how to develop running backs. He’s easy to talk to and I like what he is about.”

Tennessee: “The environment and the coaches really make me like Tennessee. It’s a great school with great people. My mom, dad, aunt, and uncle saw it and they liked it a lot too. The coaches are the main thing for me — they’ve done a great job with me and my family.”

“I’m going to take my time. I will take my official visits before I make any kind of decision.”

Now, after revealing his finalists with the Ole Miss Rebels in the race, all eyes are on the five-star prospect with the program in Oxford turning up the heat.

