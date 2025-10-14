The Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 SEC Matchup
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 for an SEC showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium for a Top-10 matchup.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will pack up their bags and head to the Peach State this weekend with all eyes set to be on the SEC battle between a pair of College Football Playoff contenders.
With ESPN College GameDay set to be in Athens, the stage is set for a Week 8 matchup with the Rebels looking to make a statement against a Smart-led program.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Now, with game day inching closer, Vegas has altered the betting lines in favor of the home team.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Broadcast Crew: Week 8
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Color Commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +7.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +225
- Georgia: -280
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 7.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Similarities Between Smart and Nick Saban
"He's done it a lot longer. It’s probably 11 [seasons] now. Done a great job. I remember when he went there. I was at Alabama when he took the job and had the first year not playing as well as they’d like and he kind of redid their offense and then has never kind of looked back since. Really became the new Alabama and kind of built it the exact same way.
"[Media] talks about people leaving coach Saban and what do they take? I think Kirby basically is coach Saban, you know, in almost every area — how he is, how he coaches everything, how he models his team. It’s worked. Basically have repeated the program and the success really against everybody but Alabama."
Join the Community:
